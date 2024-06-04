Dallas Cowboys Mourn Sudden Loss of Hall of Fame, Super Bowl Legend in Mexico

The Dallas Cowboys are in mourning following the unexpected death of their legendary offensive guard, Larry Allen, who passed away at the age of 52 while vacationing in Mexico with his family. The Hall of Fame inductee and celebrated Super Bowl champion died suddenly on Sunday, the team confirmed.

Larry Allen, a revered figure in the football community, was not only known for his formidable presence on the field but also for his profound impact off it. "Larry was one of the most respected and accomplished offensive linemen to ever grace the NFL, known for his incredible strength and remarkable athleticism," the Cowboys stated in a heartfelt tribute.

Throughout his storied career, Allen's versatility and reliability marked him as a pillar of strength for his teams. He embodied the spirit of a true competitor and a dedicated teammate, leaving a lasting legacy as an inspiration to players across the league.

Cowboys Express Sorrow

The Cowboys organization, along with the Jones family, expressed their profound sorrow and extended their deepest condolences to Allen's family. "He was deeply loved and cared for by his wife, Janelle, who he often lovingly referred to as his heart and soul, and his children, Jayla, Loriana, and Larry III," the statement read.

Fans and former teammates have flooded social media with tributes to Allen, sharing memories and extending their sympathies to his family during this difficult time. Selected by the Cowboys in the second round of the 1994 NFL Draft, Allen remained with the team until the 2005 season, making a significant mark with eleven Pro Bowl appearances and seven All-Pro nominations.

He concluded his illustrious career with the San Francisco 49ers after the 2007 season. As the football world reels from this sudden loss, the legacy of Larry Allen—both as a dominant force on the field and a cherished figure off it—will undoubtedly endure in the hearts of many. The Dallas Cowboys, alongside countless fans and former colleagues, will continue to honor his memory.