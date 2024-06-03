Vikings Rookie J.J. McCarthy May Miss Backup Slot

Despite the growing anticipation surrounding Sam Darnold as the Minnesota Vikings' starting quarterback for Week 1, rookie J.J. McCarthy might find himself further down the depth chart than expected. Andrew Krammer of Access Vikings reported that there is a strong possibility McCarthy could start the 2024 season as the team’s third quarterback.

This doesn't suggest dissatisfaction from the Vikings' camp regarding McCarthy’s preseason performance or his long-term prospects with the team. Instead, it indicates a cautious approach from the organization, opting for a gradual integration of the rookie into their game plan.

McCarthy's Draft Controversy

J.J. McCarthy, a standout from the University of Michigan, has been one of the more divisive figures in the recent NFL Draft. Out of six quarterbacks selected in the first round, McCarthy was the fifth, chosen right after Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye, and Michael Penix Jr.

The Vikings even moved up to the tenth overall pick to secure McCarthy, underscoring their high regard for his capabilities. Despite this, opinions on McCarthy’s NFL readiness vary. Supporters point to his strong intangibles, while critics question his physical attributes and readiness for professional play.

His college statistics are notable—2,991 passing yards, 22 touchdowns, and only four interceptions, along with a completion rate of 72.4% during the 2023 season. Additionally, he contributed 202 rushing yards and three touchdowns.

However, Michigan's run-heavy strategy under coach Jim Harbaugh didn't require McCarthy to shoulder the full offensive burden, leading some to speculate about his ability to manage an NFL offence. Entering an environment as promising as Minnesota's could be beneficial for McCarthy.

The team is home to some of the league’s top talents, including standout wide receiver Justin Jefferson and a solid second option in Jordan Addison, not to mention tight end T.J. Hockenson, who is expected to return from injury during the season.

Nevertheless, with the Vikings taking a conservative approach to his debut, McCarthy’s opportunity to connect on the field with these key players might be delayed until 2025, raising questions and expectations about his development and eventual impact on the team.