Drake Maye Treated as Patriots' Third-String QB

Despite being drafted third overall in the 2024 NFL Draft, expectations for Drake Maye as the New England Patriots future starting quarterback might be recalibrated as he currently holds the third spot on the team's quarterback depth chart, trailing behind Jacoby Brissett and Bailey Zappe.

While other teams have quickly promoted their rookie quarterbacks to starter roles, such as the Chicago Bears with Caleb Williams and the Washington Commanders with Jayden Daniels, Maye's path appears more gradual. The sentiment that Maye might best benefit from a developmental year was echoed during his pro day, where he displayed some struggles, leading NFL Network analysts to suggest patience in his transition to the professional league.

Brissett Leads OTAs

As reported by Chad Graff of The Athletic, Jacoby Brissett has emerged as a clear leader during the Patriots' Organized Team Activities (OTAs). Brissett, familiar with coordinator Alex Van Pelt's system from their time together in Cleveland, has consistently run the first-team offense.

His command and distribution of the ball have impressed him and positioned him as a mentor for the younger quarterbacks, including Maye. Bailey Zappe, despite being ahead of Maye on the depth chart, faces uncertainty regarding his future with the team.

Patriots' head coach Jerod Mayo expressed a desire to enter training camp with three quarterbacks, hinting at potential roster adjustments that could influence Maye's standing. During a recent practice observed by the media, Maye showed glimpses of his potential, particularly with a notable deep pass completion to Tyquan Thornton.

However, his limited opportunities with the starting unit and his current designation as the QB3 raise concerns about his immediate impact this season. The Patriots' coaching staff faces decisions that could reshape the quarterback room as training camp approaches.

If Zappe departs, Maye might ascend to the backup role behind Brissett, yet the broader question remains whether the Patriots envision Maye evolving into the franchise quarterback they hoped for when drafting him. His development throughout the upcoming practices will be crucial in determining his trajectory with the team and whether he can challenge the initial impressions formed during the offseason.