Biden Wear Chiefs Helmet at White House, Kelce Jokes About Secret Service Tasing

President Joe Biden hosted the Kansas City Chiefs at the White House on Friday to honor their remarkable achievement of winning back-to-back Super Bowls. The celebration took place on the South Lawn, where Biden, surrounded by the jubilant team, lauded their consecutive victories and subtly linked their success to his own aspirations in the upcoming presidential race.

During his address, Biden also took a moment to reflect on the darker aspects of the team's victory celebrations. He acknowledged the Chiefs' efforts to console their fanbase following the tragic shooting at their Super Bowl parade earlier this year, where a young woman tragically lost her life, and eight others were injured.

The incident had sparked a wave of criticism towards the team for continuing their festivities in the wake of such violence. The highlight of the event came when Coach Andy Reid presented Biden with a Chiefs helmet, prompting cheers from the players, urging the President to try it on.

As Biden donned the helmet, he was met with applause and further cheers from the team, marking this as the second gift from the Chiefs; Biden had received a personalized jersey during their previous White House visit.

Kelce's Humorous Speech

Amid the festivities, Biden called upon star tight end Travis Kelce to speak.

Kelce, with his characteristic humor, addressed the gathering by joking about the risk of approaching the podium: “My fellow Americans, it’s nice to see you all again. I’m not gonna lie, President Biden, they told me if I came up here, I’d get tased, so I’m gonna go back to my spot,” he quipped, before swiftly returning to his teammates.

Coach Reid expressed his appreciation for the hospitality shown during their visit, remarking on the unique experience of a President wearing their team's helmet. “We got the royal treatment and a nice tour. I don’t know how many presidents have tried on your team helmet.

This might be a first... so it’s history being made,” he said. In a post-ceremony interview, quarterback Patrick Mahomes shared his enthusiasm about the opportunity to introduce his teammates, who were absent last year, to the White House.

“Hopefully, we get to come back again,” Mahomes stated. “I’ll appreciate it every single time”. This blend of sports, humor, and solemn remembrance made the event a poignant celebration of victory and community resilience.