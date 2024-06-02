Drake Maye Slated as Patriots' Third-String QB

In the aftermath of the 2024 NFL Draft, the New England Patriots seemed poised to establish rookie Drake Maye as their future franchise quarterback, having selected him with the prestigious third overall pick. Yet, as the team's offseason activities unfold, Maye finds himself relegated to the third spot on the quarterback depth chart, trailing behind Jacoby Brissett and Bailey Zappe.

While other teams are propelling their rookie quarterbacks into starting roles—such as the Chicago Bears with Caleb Williams and the Washington Commanders expected to start Jayden Daniels—the Patriots appear to be taking a more cautious approach with Maye.

Despite predictions from esteemed analysts like Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, who believed Maye would top most draft boards, his path to a starting position looks delayed, potentially until 2025 or beyond. This hesitance was hinted at during Maye’s pro day, where he exhibited some struggles that caught the attention of NFL Network analysts.

They suggested that Maye might benefit from a developmental year to adjust to the NFL’s demands, advice the Patriots seem to be heeding.

Brissett Leads Patriots OTAs

At the Patriots' Organized Team Activities (OTAs), Jacoby Brissett has emerged as the clear leader under center.

Chad Graff of The Athletic reports that Brissett, familiar with offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt’s system from their time together in Cleveland, has consistently taken first-team reps and become a mentor figure within the quarterback room.

Bailey Zappe, despite his youth, frequently seeks Brissett’s counsel, highlighting the veteran’s influential role. Despite his current standing as the third-string quarterback, the Patriots' coaching staff remains invested in Maye's development.

A notable moment in a recent practice session saw Maye connecting on a deep pass to Tyquan Thornton, showcasing the potential that made him a top draft choice. Head coach Jerod Mayo has expressed a desire to enter training camp with three quarterbacks, hinting at potential roster adjustments that might elevate Maye's standing before the season starts.

For now, Maye's adjustment to the NFL continues to be a focal point of the Patriots' preseason strategy. While his immediate future as a starter might be in question, the team's careful management of his early career could be crucial for his long-term success.

As training camp approaches, all eyes will remain on how this high-profile rookie navigates his first NFL season from the sidelines.