Concerns for Patriots: Rookie QB Drake Maye Ranked as QB3

Despite being selected with the prestigious No. 3 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, Drake Maye's journey with the New England Patriots hasn't started as many had anticipated. The former college standout, once tipped by many analysts to be a franchise quarterback, currently finds himself third in the depth chart, trailing behind Jacoby Brissett and Bailey Zappe.

This positioning is particularly striking considering the trajectories of his peers. For instance, Caleb Williams, the first overall pick, has already been declared the starting quarterback for the Chicago Bears. Similarly, the Washington Commanders are poised to promote Jayden Daniels, the second pick, to their starting role.

In contrast, Maye's prospects of starting seem dim, with realistic expectations for him taking the field not seen until possibly 2025 at the earliest. These early indicators were somewhat predictable following Maye's pro day, where his performance raised eyebrows among scouts and commentators.

His struggles during drills were broadcasted live, with NFL Network analysts suggesting that Maye would benefit from a developmental year to acclimate to the professional level's demands.

Brissett Leads Patriots OTAs

At the Patriots' ongoing Organized Team Activities (OTAs), Brissett has emerged as the unequivocal leader under center.

His experience and familiarity with offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt's system—gained during a previous stint with the Cleveland Browns—have made him a reliable asset. Brissett's adept handling of the playbook and his role as a mentor to younger quarterbacks, including Zappe who regards him as an "old head," underscore his pivotal position in the team's dynamics.

Despite these developments, all eyes continue to watch Maye's adaptation. During a recent practice, he demonstrated glimpses of his potential, notably connecting with Tyquan Thornton on a notable deep pass. This performance, coupled with Head Coach Jerod Mayo's intentions to streamline the quarterback roster to three before training camp, leaves a sliver of hope for Maye's advancement.

Currently, the Patriots face a decision on whether to retain Zappe, which could directly impact Maye's standing. If Zappe is moved, Maye could ascend to QB2, giving him a better opportunity to showcase his abilities when the regular season rolls around.

Nonetheless, the fact that Maye is taking third-string reps—a stark contrast to his draft billing—poses significant concerns about his immediate future with the team. As the preseason unfolds, the Patriots' management of Maye's development will be crucial.

For a player once viewed as a potential top pick in most drafts, the current scenario is less than ideal. Yet, it's a testament to the unpredictable and often harsh realities of professional football, where not every high draft pick is guaranteed immediate success.