Seahawks' Geno Smith Raves About Unseen Plays in OC Ryan Grubb's Offense

As the Seattle Seahawks gear up for the upcoming season, the buzz is building around their new offensive scheme crafted by coordinator Ryan Grubb. Making his debut in the NFL, Grubb brings a fresh perspective from his recent tenure at the University of Washington, where he played a pivotal role in driving the Huskies to the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship game.

With organized team activities (OTAs) already in motion, glimpses of Grubb’s strategies are beginning to surface, though a complete picture will only form during training camp and the preseason games. The main question on fans' minds is how key players like DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, and Jaxon Smith-Njigba will adapt to Grubb's playbook.

Additionally, it remains to be seen how the run game, previously a cornerstone under coach Pete Carroll, will integrate into this new system.

Geno Smith's Fresh Plays

Geno Smith, the Seahawks' quarterback, recently shared his initial impressions on "The Jim Rome Show," revealing his excitement about the unique plays Grubb is introducing.

“In the past two weeks, I've seen plays that I have never seen before, and that’s saying a lot for someone who's been in the league for twelve years," Smith remarked. He expressed high hopes for the innovative offense, emphasizing that while the team is eager to showcase their new capabilities, they will unveil their full potential at the right moment.

Grubb's reputation for effectively utilizing multiple players, evidenced during his time at Washington with standout talents like Rome Odunze, Ja'Lynn Polk, and Jalen McMillan—all drafted in the early rounds of the 2024 NFL Draft—suggests a dynamic and versatile Seahawks offense in the making.

According to Smith, Grubb's offensive schemes are not only intricate but are tailored to enhance the skills of all players involved. The Seahawks' offensive unit, which ended last season ranked 17th in scoring and 21st in yardage, remains largely unchanged in terms of personnel.

This continuity of skilled positions, combined with Grubb’s creative direction, is anticipated to elevate the team's offensive play, injecting a newfound level of excitement and anticipation among fans and players alike.

As the new NFL season approaches, the Seahawks and their supporters are keenly awaiting the unveiling of an offense that could redefine their competitive edge.