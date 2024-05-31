Gable Steveson, Olympic Champ, Joins Bills as Defensive Tackle

In an unexpected crossover, Gable Steveson, one of the most decorated wrestlers in NCAA history, is now taking his talents to the gridiron. The Buffalo Bills have officially signed the two-time NCAA Division I national champion and Olympic gold medalist as a defensive tackle.

This announcement came on Friday, coupled with the release of punter Matt Haack to make room on the roster. At 24, Steveson has already left an indelible mark in the world of wrestling. During his tenure at the University of Minnesota, he not only became a three-time All-American but also clinched the freestyle wrestling gold at the 2020 Summer Olympics.

Following his Olympic victory, Steveson briefly ventured into the realm of professional wrestling with WWE, showcasing his versatility and charisma in the entertainment industry.

Steveson's NFL Transition

Standing at 6-foot-1 and previously wrestling in the heavyweight class, which caps at 285 pounds, Steveson is currently listed at 265 pounds.

While this weight is on the lighter side for an interior defensive lineman, his athletic prowess cannot be underestimated. With speculation of him gaining an additional 20 pounds, comparisons could soon be drawn to NFL great Aaron Donald in terms of physical specs.

However, it remains to be seen where Steveson’s current weight stands. The Bills’ decision to bring Steveson on board reflects a strategic move to leverage his remarkable athleticism and wrestling background. The summer period offers NFL teams the flexibility to experiment with their rosters, and Buffalo is capitalizing on this by evaluating Steveson’s potential impact on their defensive lineup.

This transition from the wrestling mat to the football field is not just a test of Steveson’s adaptability but also a thrilling development for fans of both sports. As the Bills gear up for the upcoming season, all eyes will be on Steveson to see if he can translate his wrestling skills into effective football tactics.

Whether this move proves to be a masterstroke or a mere experiment, Steveson’s journey will undoubtedly be one of the most intriguing storylines to follow.