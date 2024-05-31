Kansas City Chiefs Consider Demoting Kicker Harrison Butker Next Season

The Kansas City Chiefs have disclosed they might bench Harrison Butker for kickoffs in the upcoming 2024 season. Butker, who has handled kickoffs since his rookie year in 2017, could see this role assigned to someone else. Chiefs special teams coordinator Dave Toub spoke to reporters on Thursday, revealing the team's consideration of keeping Butker off kickoffs.

This potential change is not due to any recent controversies surrounding Butker but is instead a strategy to preserve his health and prevent him from taking hits throughout the season. "I prefer someone who can tackle, and while Butker can make tackles, I don't want him doing that all year," Toub explained.

The NFL's new kickoff rule set to debut in 2024 has influenced this decision. Toub observed that kickers in the XFL have been subjected to hard hits due to their involvement in tackling. "If you watched the XFL, you'll notice kickers were involved in 25% to 40% of the tackles, either making the tackle, trying to force a player out of bounds, or missing the tackle altogether.

We don't want Butker in that situation," Toub added.

Potential Replacements Considered

In light of this, the Chiefs are considering safety Justin Reid and former rugby star Louis Rees-Zammit as potential replacements for Butker on kickoffs.

Rees-Zammit joined the team in March after an impressive showing at the International Player Pathway pro day. Reid has previously stepped in for Butker during his injury absences, making him a familiar face for the role. "Justin can cover, kick, and make tackles.

He's an extra player the opposing team might not account for, which adds a strategic advantage," Toub pointed out. "A player like Justin forces the opponents to allocate resources to block him, which can disrupt their blocking schemes." Toub also expressed confidence in Rees-Zammit's abilities.

"Louis has exceeded my expectations. He can kick field goals and handle kickoffs. He's as good as Justin in moving the ball on kickoffs," Toub remarked. While Butker might not be handling kickoffs next season, Toub mentioned that Butker would still be utilized in specific situations where his skills are advantageous.

The Chiefs' decision to potentially bench Butker for kickoffs highlights their proactive approach to adapting to new league rules and preserving their players' health. This strategic move could significantly impact their special teams' performance in the upcoming season.