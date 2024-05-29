Michael Lombardi Doubts Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs Can Achieve Three-Peat

It will actually be the start of the NFL season, with all the excitement that surrounds the Kansas City Chiefs, led by Patrick Mahomes, with an offense that is on the verge of making history were that young quarterback to win their third-straight Super Bowl.

Already a two-time Super Bowl champion, Mahomes is set to etch his name into the history books in an all-new regard for a sport that arguably has the most brutal competition in the face of this earth. But respected analyst Michael Lombardi rains on that three-peat parade, insisting history would be on the wrong side of Mahomes and his crew.

Lombardi looks way back when greats like Bart Starr, Terry Bradshaw, Bob Griese, Troy Aikman, and John Elway all fell short in this elusive search for a third-straight championship. He goes on to state that even Tom Brady, probably the best quarterback in history, was never able to successfully complete a three-peat.

This further indicates what a tough thing it actually is to do. "Tom Brady couldn't do it," Lombardi said in a recent analysis. "All those quarterbacks won two in a row but couldn't lock in the third. It's really hard."

Thin Margin for Victory

Lombardi also hinted at the strength of this team currently being superior to those of past seasons, and that in fact, it was going to be more difficult for this particular team to win these games at a higher level of performance.

"There's such a thin margin," he said—a fine line between winning and losing in the NFL. Through all of that, of course, Mahomes is being hailed as the NFL's golden boy, skill and impact likened to even Brady's. Yet even Brady's New England Patriots could not complete a three-peat, so strong was the field that got in the way.

According to Lombardi, what Mahomes will need to pull off is "an uphill climb," arguably underselling the Herculean effort it will take to get up the mountain. Looking at the odds shows the Chiefs are not even the favorites to repeat.

Not with a two-time back-to-back Super Bowl champion in place at the moment. That designation goes to the San Francisco 49ers, +550, according to Vegas Insider, with the Chiefs coming at +600. The competition remains a number of teams with the Baltimore Ravens at +950, Cincinnati Bengals at +1300, Buffalo Bills at +1300, Detroit Lions at +1300, Philadelphia Eagles at +1400, and Dallas Cowboys at +1500.

The NFL, where every season writes its story, has 2024 to carry that opportunity. Another step for Mahomes and Kansas City to set a new bar in the long, winding story of football. As this analysis shows and the betting odds do, it's going to be one of the toughest challenges the sport has to offer.