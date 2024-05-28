Commanders Kicker Brandon McManus Faces Civil Lawsuit

Washington Commander's kicker Brandon McManus is at the centre of a troubling legal battle as he faces allegations of sexual assault brought forth by two women. The lawsuit, which emerged last week and is currently pending in civil court, has sparked an investigation by his team, according to official statements.

The allegations stem from an incident that allegedly occurred during a charter flight to London last year when McManus was a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars. According to a report by ESPN, the two plaintiffs, identified in court documents as Jane Doe I and Jane Doe II, accuse McManus of inappropriate physical conduct, specifically rubbing and grinding against them on the flight.

The lawsuit also criticizes the Jaguars for their lack of supervision and failure to ensure a safe environment for the team's staff.

Commanders Address Allegations

The Commanders have responded with due diligence. "We take allegations of this nature very seriously," a team spokesperson conveyed in a communication to The Associated Press.

The organization has been in active discussions with McManus’ agent and the NFL office to thoroughly address the situation. As the legal process unfolds, the specific details of the allegations remain partly obscured.

The court documents referenced have not been made available in Duval County's public records database yet. However, ESPN's coverage reveals that the plaintiffs are seeking damages exceeding $1 million and have requested a jury trial to adjudicate their claims.

Brandon McManus, a Philadelphia native and seasoned NFL player, embarked on his professional football career after playing at Temple University. Having spent the initial nine seasons of his decade-long NFL tenure with the Denver Broncos, McManus joined the Washington Commanders in March this year as he approached his 33rd birthday.

The outcome of this lawsuit could have significant implications for his career and reputation. Responses from other parties involved have been scant. Drew Rosenhaus, McManus' agent, has not yet returned requests for comment, and the Jacksonville Jaguars have opted to withhold public statements at this time.

As this legal drama continues to unfold, all eyes will be on the developments in court and the potential ramifications within the NFL.