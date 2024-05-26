Patrick Mahomes Shrugs Off Trolls as He Returns to Chiefs Training

Patrick Mahomes, the acclaimed quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs, recently expressed his astonishment over negative comments he received online. After being unfairly body-shamed on social media following his return to offseason training, Mahomes shared his thoughts on the undue criticism.

The incident unfolded as Mahomes joined his teammates for a voluntary Organized Team Activity (OTA) at the Truman Sports Complex, marking a high-attendance event with nearly all key players present except for close friend Travis Kelce.

A social media post by the Chiefs captured Mahomes entering the facility, inadvertently setting off remarks about his physique, which some labeled a "dadbod." Addressing these comments on "The Pat McAfee Show," Mahomes humorously dismissed the body-shaming, attributing the appearance to how he was holding his shirt.

He joked about his lack of defined abs and resolved to wear looser clothing in the future, highlighting his light-hearted approach to unnecessary scrutiny.

Mahomes Plays Matchmaker

Beyond personal fitness, Mahomes also touched on his role in a budding celebrity relationship during his chat with McAfee.

He detailed how he facilitated the initial connection between teammate Travis Kelce and pop superstar Taylor Swift. Recalling a concert in Kansas City, Mahomes described how he encouraged Kelce to pursue Swift, sharing credit for the romance that ensued.

This revelation adds a personal touch to his public persona, showcasing his supportive nature towards his teammates. The conversation also veered into more serious territory when Mahomes discussed the recent controversy surrounding Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker.

Following Butker’s polarizing comments during a graduation speech at Benedictine College, which sparked a significant petition for his dismissal, Mahomes defended his teammate's character. While he did not fully agree with Butker's statements, he emphasized understanding and judging a person by their consistent behavior rather than isolated incidents.

As Mahomes prepares for the upcoming 2024 NFL season, his off-field interactions—ranging from responding to critics with grace to playing matchmaker among friends—demonstrate his leadership and resilience. Despite the challenges, including public scrutiny and internal team dynamics, Mahomes continues to focus on what matters most: leading his team and nurturing a positive environment at Arrowhead Stadium.