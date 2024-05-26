New Chiefs Player Dominates at OTAs, 'Dicing' Teammates, Says Travis Kelce

At the recent Kansas City Chiefs Organized Team Activities (OTAs), which commenced on May 20, several players were eager to make an impact, but it was Carson Wentz who caught the eye of star tight end Travis Kelce. Speaking on the "New Height" podcast on May 24, Kelce praised Wentz's standout performance.

"Carson's absolutely killing it, man," Kelce remarked. "He’s dicing them up every time he steps on the field. Throwing bombs and lasers, he really showcases all his attributes out there." Kelce also shared insights into his personal interactions with Wentz, highlighting a bonding session over golf with quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

"Carson, Pat, and I hit the golf course and got to know each other better," Kelce shared with his brother and co-host, Jason Kelce. He continued, "Carson's going to be a tremendous addition. He’s highly motivated and incredibly focused—a real competitor.

You can see it in his demeanour; he's ready to step up whenever needed."

Wentz's Rise and Fall

Carson Wentz, a former MVP candidate, has a rich but complex history in the NFL. Drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles second overall in 2016, Wentz quickly ascended into MVP discussions during a stellar 2017 season, amassing 3,296 passing yards and 33 touchdowns in just 13 games.

However, an ACL injury curtailed his MVP-caliber campaign, and backup Nick Foles subsequently led the Eagles to a historic Super Bowl win. Returning from injury, Wentz showed resilience over the next two seasons with 48 touchdowns to 14 interceptions.

Yet, his performance waned in 2020, leading to a trade to the Indianapolis Colts in 2021. Despite decent statistics, Wentz struggled with consistency, and after a stint with the Colts, he was traded to the Washington Commanders in 2022.

Starting as a backup in Washington and later maintaining a reserve role with the Los Angeles Rams in 2023, Wentz has experienced a series of ups and downs. Now, as a backup for Kansas City, he brings vast experience that could be invaluable to Mahomes and the team's quarterback room, which also includes Chris Oladokun and Ian Book.

As Wentz adapts to his role with the Chiefs, his journey from an MVP contender to a mentor and backup quarterback remains a compelling narrative of resilience and adaptation in the NFL.