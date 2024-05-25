Top 5 Wide Receivers to Avoid in 2024 Fantasy Football ft. Stefon Diggs

As the 2024 fantasy football season approaches, anticipation is building among fans and participants. This period, kicking off before Week 1 of the NFL regular season, allows leagues to conduct their fantasy drafts and fine-tune their rosters ahead of the official start.

Given that the draft is a crucial component of any fantasy league, having a robust strategy is paramount. Wide receivers (WRs) have emerged as the most plentiful position in fantasy football, boasting a plethora of reliable options.

Recently, WRs have gained prominence in the early rounds of drafts, often surpassing top-tier running backs in value. While this trend has proven advantageous, it is equally important to identify WRs to avoid in the early rounds this year.

Here are five WRs to consider fading in the 2024 fantasy football season:

2024 Fantasy Football WR Fade Candidates

#1 - Keenan Allen Keenan Allen has been a model of consistency in fantasy football, surpassing 100 receptions and 1,100 yards in five of the last seven seasons.

However, his recent trade to the Chicago Bears could impact his productivity. In Chicago, Allen joins a crowded WR room that includes DJ Moore and Rome Odunze. Additionally, he will be catching passes from rookie quarterback Caleb Williams instead of the established Justin Herbert.

These factors may significantly reduce Allen's workload, which was substantial with the Los Angeles Chargers. #2 - Calvin Ridley Calvin Ridley has consistently served as his team's WR1 with the Atlanta Falcons and Jacksonville Jaguars.

However, his role is expected to change with the Tennessee Titans, who now feature DeAndre Hopkins. Hopkins' large target share could limit Ridley's productivity. Furthermore, Ridley will be playing with Will Levis, arguably the least experienced starting quarterback of his career, following stints with Matt Ryan and Trevor Lawrence.

#3 - Stefon Diggs Stefon Diggs has been one of the NFL's most reliable WRs, recording at least 103 receptions, 1,183 yards, and eight touchdowns in each of his four seasons with the Buffalo Bills. Despite his impressive stats, his situation in 2024 will change significantly after his trade to the Houston Texans.

Although he will be working with an elite quarterback in CJ Stroud, Diggs will face stiff competition for targets from Nico Collins and Tank Dell. #4 - Terry McLaurin Terry McLaurin has been a consistent performer, averaging 75 receptions for 1,050 yards and five touchdowns per season with the Washington Commanders.

Despite this, the uncertainty surrounding the Commanders' quarterback situation adds risk. While rookie Jayden Daniels, their second-overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, shows promise, rookie quarterbacks can be unpredictable.

Additionally, Jahan Dotson's emergence and the addition of Austin Ekeler, one of the NFL's top receiving backs, further complicate McLaurin's target share. #5 - Cooper Kupp Cooper Kupp had a historic season two years ago, winning the receiving triple crown.

However, injuries and a shifting role with the Los Angeles Rams have affected his performance. Kupp's dominance as Matthew Stafford's top target has diminished, with Puka Nacua emerging as the likely WR1 for the Rams this season. Consequently, Kupp's workload is expected to decrease, making him a risky pick in the early rounds.