Former Chiefs RB Joins Steelers Shortly After KC Release

In a strategic move aimed at bolstering their running back lineup, the Pittsburgh Steelers announced the signing of La'Mical Perine to a one-year contract on May 23. This development follows his recent release from the Kansas City Chiefs, signaling a new chapter in Perine's NFL career.

At 26 years old, Perine first entered the NFL as a fourth-round draft pick by the New York Jets in 2020. Over two seasons with the Jets, he accumulated 263 yards from 72 rushing attempts and scored 2 touchdowns, demonstrating a solid, if understated, capability in the backfield.

His tenure with the Jets concluded in August 2022, leading him into a transient phase with practice squads across the league, including those of the Philadelphia Eagles and the Miami Dolphins.

Perine's Chiefs Stint

Perine's journey took a notable turn when he joined the Kansas City Chiefs' practice squad in late January 2023, after being released by the Dolphins.

Although he did not play in the Chiefs’ triumphant Super Bowl LI against the Eagles, he secured a reserve/future contract post-victory. During the 2023 season, Perine was active for three games, contributing 77 rushing yards on 22 carries and catching three passes for 33 yards.

His release from the Chiefs on May 17 marked yet another transition for Perine, paving the way for his current signing with the Steelers. In Pittsburgh, Perine joins a diverse group of running backs including Najee Harris, Jaylen Warren, Cordarrelle Patterson, Aaron Shampklin, Jonathan Ward, and Daijun Edwards, where he is expected to bring additional depth and versatility to the team’s offensive strategies.

Meanwhile, the Kansas City Chiefs are pushing forward with their offseason activities. The team recently wrapped up their first series of organized team activities (OTAs) from May 20 to May 22, which also served as an integration platform for rookies and veterans.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes took this opportunity to stress the importance of excellence and hard work to the incoming rookies, emphasizing the urgency of reaching high-performance levels quickly to maintain the team’s competitive edge.

The Chiefs are scheduled for more OTAs from May 28 to May 30 and June 4 to June 7, followed by a mandatory minicamp from June 11 to June 13. These sessions are crucial as the team prepares for the upcoming season, hoping to build on their current momentum and eyeing a potential third consecutive Super Bowl title.

After the minicamp, players will have a summer break before reconvening for training camp in late July, setting the stage for the next phase of their campaign.