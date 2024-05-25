NFL Star Ray Lewis' Son's Death Linked to Accidental Overdose and Stage 2 CTE

Nearly one year after his untimely death from an accidental overdose, Ray Lewis III, son of NFL legend Ray Lewis, has been posthumously diagnosed with Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE), Stage 2, the Concussion Legacy Foundation (CLF) reported.

This diagnosis was made by Dr. Ann McKee, the director of the Boston University CTE Center, highlighting the severe impacts of this brain condition often associated with professional football players. The discovery of CTE in Lewis III sheds light on the significant risks involved in the sport.

Prior to his passing, Lewis III exhibited symptoms typical of CTE, including severe memory issues, erratic behavior, and impulsivity. These troubling signs led researchers to suspect CTE, a condition that can currently only be confirmed post-mortem.

In a poignant statement, Lewis III’s mother, Tatyana McCall, expressed deep regret over her son’s early involvement in tackle football. “Little did I know when I put my son in tackle football at age 5, I ran the risk of having to bury him 22 years later,” McCall shared.

She now advocates for delaying tackle football until children are at least 14, emphasizing the grave dangers of early exposure to such physical sports.

Honoring Legacy Through Safety

Ray Lewis, the Football Hall of Fame linebacker, is channeling his grief into action, focusing on educating young athletes about football safety and supporting further research into CTE.

“We are proud to honor Ray Ray’s legacy by teaching our youth about football safety while sharing and supporting research on CTE,” Lewis stated. Tragically, Lewis III's life came to an end in June 2023 when he was found unresponsive in a central Florida home.

An autopsy report later confirmed that his death was due to intoxication from fentanyl, cocaine, and methamphetamine and was ruled accidental. At the scene, authorities noted the presence of narcotics and alcohol, alongside items such as an anti-anxiety pill, a used needle, and a plastic bag near a beer can.

Despite his promising start as a running back at Lake Mary Prep and subsequent stints with the Miami Hurricanes and Coastal Carolina University, Lewis III's career was marred by challenges, including a dismissal from the Coastal Carolina team and university due to legal issues, though the charges were eventually dropped.

The CLF's CEO and co-founder, Dr. Chris Nowinski, emphasized the importance of the family's contribution to CTE research and the broader implications for football safety. “Stories like Ray Ray Lewis’ remind us why we need to accelerate efforts to prevent and treat CTE," Nowinski said. He praised the family's commitment to making the sport safer through their tragic loss.