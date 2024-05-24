Steelers' Strategy for Justin Fields Exposes Bears' Flaws

In a surprising turn of events for NFL enthusiasts, former Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields seems to have found new vigor with the Pittsburgh Steelers, indicating a stark contrast in team management and personal freedom.

During the recent Organized Team Activities (OTAs) in Pittsburgh, Jason Lieser of the Chicago Sun-Times gleaned insights into Fields' adjustment to his new environment, sharing his observations on The Bernstein and Holmes Show on 670 The Score.

Lieser, a seasoned Bears correspondent, noted that the atmosphere in Pittsburgh is markedly more transparent and welcoming compared to Chicago. This openness is perceived as a breath of fresh air for Fields, who now seems unshackled and rejuvenated under the Steelers' more cohesive framework.

The key takeaway from Lieser's report is that the Steelers appear to have a more concrete and beneficial plan for Fields than the Bears ever did, despite it being just a one-year agreement currently. To the secrecy often associated with the Bears, Pittsburgh's open locker room policy and the PR staff's proactive engagement with the media exemplify the supportive environment Fields has stepped into.

Lieser recounted an instance where the PR team encouraged Fields to interact with the media post-practice, underscoring the team's inclusive approach.

Fields' Fresh Start

Moreover, it was recently confirmed that Fields had expressed a desire to be traded to Pittsburgh, a move that Bears' general manager Ryan Poles facilitated.

Fields' enthusiasm about his new prospects is palpable, as he seems eager to compete with Russell Wilson, showing a renewed vigor that suggests he is ready to embrace and maximize this opportunity. Lieser also believes that Fields is an excellent match for Arthur Smith's offensive strategy in Pittsburgh.

Smith's ground-centric offense, which emphasizes the quarterback's mobility, could be a perfect fit for Fields, offering him the chance to thrive in a system that leverages his strengths. While Fields is technically Wilson's backup for now, his youth and potential suggest he could soon take the lead, especially given the challenging latter half of the Steelers' season.

Fields, who has not been tasked with carrying a team since his Ohio State days, appears poised to redefine his NFL career in Pittsburgh. The subtle yet significant improvements in team management and player support between the Bears and the Steelers highlight why Pittsburgh might just be the right place for Fields to rediscover his form and potentially secure his position as a starting quarterback in the NFL.