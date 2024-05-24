Antonio Brown Declares Bankruptcy After Earning $80 Million in NFL

Antonio Brown, a former NFL star with over $80 million in career earnings, has declared bankruptcy, according to federal court records. The seven-time Pro Bowler, who has played 12 seasons in the NFL, filed for bankruptcy this Monday, as reported by the Florida Times-Union.

Court documents reveal that Brown is in debt of nearly $3 million to at least eight creditors. One significant liability includes a $1.2 million payout to a Florida truck driver, awarded after Brown allegedly assaulted him.

The driver secured the compensation after Brown failed to appear in court. Additionally, Brown faces legal challenges from KCB Marketing, which sued him for not paying commissions on over $2 million earned from marketing agreements, a lawsuit reported by the Tampa Bay Times in 2021.

In another case, Avanti Solutions claimed Brown owed $28,589 for services provided during his participation at the "Rolling Loud" music festival in Los Angeles, as Fox Sports noted.

Mounting Financial Woes

The embattled former wide receiver also owes substantial amounts in credit card debts and even a modest $296 to a South Florida plumber.

In his bankruptcy declaration under Chapter 11, Brown reported having less than $50,000 in assets and admitted to being unable to settle at least three six-figure civil judgments. The series of legal and financial troubles include a 2018 incident where Brown was sued for recklessly throwing furniture from a balcony, narrowly missing a toddler, USA Today highlighted.

In 2019, he faced lawsuits from his personal chef and was accused in a separate case of sexual assault. It remains unclear whether these incidents were addressed in his recent bankruptcy filings. Amidst his financial unraveling, Brown took to social media to comment on his bankruptcy in a manner reflective of his often controversial and flamboyant personality.

On his "@CtespnN" Twitter account, he posted a video clip from the television show "The Office," mimicking a scene where character Michael Scott humorously declares bankruptcy. Following this, a clip shows Brown joyously running out of his house into his backyard.

His other account, "@AB84," featured a post joking about elevating the "Madden curse" to new levels, referring to his appearance on the cover of the 2018 Madden NFL video game. Brown’s last NFL appearance was on January 2, 2022, with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he made headlines by leaving mid-game against the New York Jets.

In a dramatic exit, he removed his jersey and shoulder pads, performed jumping jacks in the end zone, greeted the fans, and then disappeared into the tunnel.