Ed Werder Reacts to ESPN Severing 26-Year Association

Ed Werder, a celebrated NFL reporter, has parted ways with ESPN after a storied 26-year career with the sports broadcasting giant. The news broke late Thursday when Werder took to X to share his unexpected departure, indicating that the decision may not have been mutual.

"For 26 years, I've had the privilege of reporting on the NFL and the Dallas Cowboys while holding an ESPN microphone," Werder stated. "But that time is coming to an end. I will immediately consider other opportunities to continue my work covering the NFL." During his tenure at ESPN, Werder became a familiar face at major NFL events, covering 20 consecutive Super Bowls and earning recognition at the Pro Football Hall of Fame for his contributions.

His dedication to sports journalism was not only evident in his coverage but also in the relationships he built and the in-depth stories he shared. Werder expressed gratitude to his ESPN colleagues and hinted at his future in journalism.

"While this marks the end of my partnership with ESPN, I expect to continue working because, as so many studio hosts have proclaimed and I still devoutly believe 'Ed Werder has more,'" he concluded in his statement.

ESPN's Grateful Farewell

ESPN reciprocated with a statement acknowledging Werder's significant impact.

"Ed Werder has been a mainstay on ESPN’s NFL coverage for more than 25 seasons. He has elevated our programs, including 'Sunday NFL Countdown,' and contributed profoundly across multiple platforms while reporting at signature games, Super Bowls, and nearly all league events," the company said.

The network praised Werder's "journalistic instincts and relationships," which have greatly benefited sports fans over the years, and wished him success in his future endeavors. Werder's journey with ESPN experienced a brief hiatus when he was laid off in 2017 due to budget cuts, only to return in 2019.

Before his long stint with ESPN, he honed his reporting skills at The Dallas Morning News, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, and Sports Illustrated. His coverage of the relationship between Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and then-head coach Jimmy Johnson garnered him multiple journalism awards.

Following the announcement of his departure, an outpouring of support from colleagues and peers surfaced on X. Former NFL quarterback and ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky said, "Man, one of the absolute best. What a privilege it was to ever be on a show you were on, Ed.

You’ll be missed, blessings." Robert Griffin III, another former quarterback and colleague, added, "Thank you for being a great teammate, brother. You will be an asset wherever you go next." Three-time Super Bowl champion Ed McCaffrey also extended his well-wishes: "26 years is one heck of a run!

You are one of the best journalists in the business and an even better person that I have the pleasure of knowing. I'm excited to see where your Hall of Fame career takes you next!"