Patrick Mahomes Responds to Body-Shaming Over Practice Walk Video

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is no stranger to the public spotlight, but recent body-shaming comments have thrust him into an unexpected controversy. The star athlete recently addressed negative remarks about his physique that surfaced after the Chiefs shared a video of him walking to a team-organized offseason workout.

Speaking on ESPN's "The Pat McAfee Show," Mahomes expressed his surprise at the critical comments about his appearance. Despite the unwelcome attention, he maintained that he feels good physically, though he humorously noted that the "dad-bod" comments persist.

"I guess people still haven’t realized that I don’t have abs," Mahomes said. He jokingly added that he plans to wear looser T-shirts in the future, and pointed out that the backpack he wore in the video contributed to the way his shirt fit.

This isn't the first time Mahomes has faced scrutiny over his body. After the Chiefs' victory in the AFC Championship game against the Baltimore Ravens, a shirtless video of Mahomes giving a victory speech went viral, drawing similar remarks.

He responded with good humor on the social media platform X, posting laughing emojis and the hashtag “DadBodSZN”. He also light-heartedly added, "Like I got kids!!!!" referencing his role as a father.

Family Support Spotlight

Mahomes, a three-time Super Bowl champion, also spoke about the support he receives from his wife, Brittany Mahomes, a former professional soccer player and co-owner of the Kansas City Current.

The couple shares two children. In a recent appearance on the podcast "Impaulsive With Logan Paul," Mahomes praised his wife's considerable contributions to their family, emphasizing her role in their daily life and her influence on his career.

"She pushes me to be great, and she’s done a lot of great things herself," he acknowledged. Through these episodes, Mahomes continues to showcase his resilience and ability to handle personal scrutiny with grace and humor, turning potentially negative situations into opportunities for lighthearted engagement with fans.

As he navigates the highs and lows of celebrity, his family remains a pillar of support, helping him stay focused on both his professional goals and personal well-being.