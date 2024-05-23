Steelers Nab Ex-Chiefs Star Back Days Following Release

In a strategic move to fortify their offensive lineup, the Pittsburgh Steelers have officially signed former Kansas City Chiefs running back La'Mical Perine, as confirmed by his agent. This acquisition comes just days after Perine’s release from the Chiefs, signaling a swift transition for the seasoned athlete.

La'Mical Perine, 26, boasts a unique NFL lineage, being the cousin of ex-Steelers linebacker Myles Jack and current Denver Broncos running back, Samaje Perine. Originally drafted by the New York Jets in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, Perine's early career saw him lay foundational years with the Jets, before he moved on to the Chiefs’ practice squad in 2022.

Despite a mostly understated season with the Chiefs, Perine showcased his capability during the last game of the regular 2023 season. Stepping up as a starter, he impressed with a solid performance, accumulating 77 rushing yards and adding 33 receiving yards on three catches in a narrow 13-12 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Perine's Collegiate Highlights

Perine's college tenure at the University of Florida is marked by notable achievements and consistent performance. Over four seasons, he scored 30 touchdowns and maintained an average of five yards per carry.

His college career culminated in a memorable performance at the Orange Bowl, where he notched 138 rushing yards and two touchdowns on just 13 carries, leading the Florida Gators to a victory over Virginia. While Perine may not be the fastest runner, his agility and ability to navigate through tight spaces make him a challenging opponent in open field plays.

His vision and physical strength are key attributes that enable him to maximize plays, often gaining more yards than anticipated. The Steelers' decision to sign Perine is indicative of their commitment to revitalizing their offense.

As Pittsburgh prepares for the upcoming season, fans will be eager to see how Perine integrates into the team’s dynamics and whether his versatile skills will translate into significant contributions on the field. This latest roster addition is not just a testament to Perine’s resilience and skill but also reflects the Steelers’ strategic approach to building a more competitive and dynamic offensive squad.