NFL Analyst Cheers On Continued Jerry Jones- Dak Prescott Impasse into 2024

With the 2024 NFL season in full view, a high-profile negotiation is turning into a stand-off between rookie contract owner Jerry Jones and his starting QB, Dak Prescott. The year-long battle has captured the imaginations of Cowboys Nation and the attention of analysts and division rivals alike across the NFL landscape.

NFL analyst Mike Florio weighed in on the case during Thursday's edition of "Pro Football Talk." He took to his Twitter account and pretty much backed the stance that Prescott is taking, most especially allowing a no franchise-tag clause into free agency.

"I also like to see the ultra-rich who always get what they want sometimes not get what they want... I'm rooting for no deal to get done. Dak to hold firm, Dak to hit the market, and the Cowboys and other teams in competition for Dak next March," Florio stated.

Florio outlined a scenario where multiple teams could enter the fray for Prescott's services, including the New York Giants and Jets—who share the same stadium—the Miami Dolphins, pending Tua Tagovailoa's contract situation, and the Las Vegas Raiders, as suggested by his colleague Chris Simms.

Prescott's 2024 Tightrope

For Prescott, navigating the 2024 season under these circumstances resembles walking a tightrope. He must continue negotiations with the Cowboys while giving no clear indication of just playing for time.

This strategic ambiguity could lead to a peculiar season, especially if it becomes apparent that Prescott intends to depart following the season's conclusion. If Jones comes to terms with the fact that, moving forward from 2025, Prescott will not be part of the future for the Cowboys, it shall have huge repercussions on many levels.

Jones will then be put in a situation to bench Prescott to have looks at the remaining guys at the quarterback position, something that can significantly reduce the Super Bowl chances for the year for his team. At this point, it is looking like not getting a potential quarterback successor in this recent draft may have been a lost opportunity.

If Prescott does exit, it could mean the Cowboys have squandered a whole season—a critical time they could have used to initiate a search for a new quarterback.