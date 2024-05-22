Deshaun Watson Faces Criticism Following Browns OTA Debut

As the Cleveland Browns showcased a video snippet of Deshaun Watson's return to the field during their Organized Team Activities (OTAs), reactions varied significantly among fans and sports analysts. Watson, who underwent a season-ending shoulder surgery last November, was seen making several short throws in a clip shared on social media, marking his first public appearance since the operation.

"QB1 puttin' in that prep work," read one of the Browns' posts, highlighting Watson's efforts. According to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, Watson, who began throwing in mid-March, is now "throwing at full velocity," a significant milestone in his recovery.

Despite this positive update, the limited footage sparked a wave of scepticism and criticism online. Joe Osborne of Covers.com expressed disappointment, tweeting, "This is a man who got paid and is now completely mailing it in.

His days of being a top 10 QB are long gone." Another observer sarcastically noted the ease of making perfect throws without a defensive line, a sentiment that underscores the challenges Watson faces in regaining his former elite status.

Support Amid Skepticism

Conversely, support for Watson also emerged, notably from his girlfriend, Jilly Anais, who commented, "Let the work talk for itself! QB1!!!!!! We see you!" This mix of criticism and support encapsulates the polarized views surrounding Watson's performance and potential.

Watson, who is not scheduled to participate in Wednesday's practice session open to the media, remains a figure of contention. Since his high-profile trade to Cleveland in 2022, which cost the Browns three first-round picks and included a $230 million fully guaranteed contract, Watson's tenure has been tumultuous.

Over 12 games, he threw for 2,217 yards, 14 touchdowns, and 9 interceptions, numbers that have left fans and critics alike questioning his impact and future with the team. James Jones, a former NFL receiver, recently voiced a stark critique: "If we’re really, truly keeping it 100, Deshaun Watson has been one of the worst quarterbacks in our league," Jones said on a sports talk show.

"And I can say that because we have seen how special he could be." Internally, however, the Browns maintain a positive outlook. Andrew Berry, speaking on "The Pat McAfee Show," expressed confidence in Watson's recovery and adaptation to the team's system.

"He is in a good spot mentally and physically," Berry stated, emphasizing the depth of talent among the receiving corps, including Pro Bowler Amari Cooper and recent acquisitions Elijah Moore and Jerry Jeudy, which could bolster Watson's performance in the upcoming season.