NFL Analyst: Vikings 'Screwed' in Tense Justin Jefferson Standoff

US-based CBS Sports reports that there is a rallying crisis facing the Minnesota Vikings after their star wide receiver, Justin Jefferson, missed the beginning of the team's offseason training activities (OTAs). What really is making headlines is the speculations in the minds of many a fan and analyst, who tend to believe that it's more than likely a fallout over Jefferson's contract.

During a recent episode of "Pro Football Talk," NFL analyst Mike Florio discussed the situation and said the Vikings' failure to act swiftly on getting Jefferson's contract done might come back to bite them. "Whatever the Vikings could have, would have, should have paid Justin Jefferson last September, the price has now dramatically increased," wrote Florio.

He noted that, with the salary cap rising by 15.6%, the market value of top players like Jefferson has gone through the roof, and at the moment, the Vikings are finally in an awkward position.

Urgent Contract Warning

Florio was sharp in warning, saying: "The longer they wait, the more they're screwed.

They've essentially already been committed to paying him like a top-tier non-quarterback — around $34 million a year. And now it may be more than that. They need to sign him up." The $34 million annual salary Florio referenced aligns with the contract of Nick Bosa, the San Francisco 49ers' star pass rusher, who earns that amount under a five-year, $170 million deal, ranking him 15th among NFL players according to Spotrac.

In contrast, Jefferson is on a far less lucrative contract and stands to make a significant jump in salary. Spotrac reports that Jefferson’s salary for 2024 is slated to be just under $20 million. If Florio's projections hold true, Jefferson’s new contract could nearly double that figure.

Despite the potential for no deal being reached this offseason, Jefferson’s earnings are set to increase nearly tenfold from his $2.3 million salary in 2020 to $19.7 million in 2024. Should he secure a contract similar to Bosa’s, his earnings could see an increase of approximately seventeen times over his current salary.

The timing of these negotiations is critical. If the Vikings extend Jefferson with a five-year deal during the 2024 season, he will be around 31 years old when the contract expires, potentially complicating his chances of securing another lucrative multi-year agreement.

The Vikings are thus under pressure to resolve this contract impasse swiftly to avoid financial strain and secure their star player's future.