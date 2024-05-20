Early 2025 NFL Draft Outlook: Predictions for Oregon WR Tez Johnson

Oregon Ducks college receiver Tez Johnson, coming off a great 2023 season with the Oregon Ducks, will spend another year in college football rather than declare for the NFL draft. So, the news that Hamilton High in Chandler alum Tez Johnson will be back for another season is nothing but good news for Coach Dan Lanning and his Ducks as they prep for their first campaign in the Big Ten.

Transferring to Oregon for the 2023 season from Troy, Johnson wasted no time in his first year in Eugene, eclipsing over 1,000 receiving yards and finding himself among the nation's receiving leaders. His staying assures great things for the Ducks' offensive strategies in this coming 2024 season.

Moving forward, Johnson is already creating a buzz as one of the most likely top picks for the 2025 NFL Draft. He builds on his remarkable skills. Johnson quickly accelerates himself with exemplary body control, allowing for great catches and ease in slipping past defenders.

Those characteristics not only make him a formidable opponent on the field but also improve his draft stock significantly.

Dynamic Playmaking Skills

Johnson is capable of turning a routine reception into a big play for any quarterback.

His knack for navigating the field and eluding tacklers also makes him an excellent candidate for return duties on special teams. Furthermore, his precise route-running skills enable him to create ample separation from defenders, increasing his effectiveness and visibility to scouts.

The potential first-round draft pick has a personal ambition that could see him reunite with his adoptive brother, quarterback Bo Nix, potentially at the Denver Broncos. This storyline adds an intriguing personal dimension to his professional prospects.

Reflecting on his college career, Johnson began as a promising talent at Troy, where he was part of the wide receiver rotation as a true freshman. By 2021, Forward had developed into the best receiver in all of Troy—and then he did nothing but solidify that position over the ensuing seasons.

By the time he reached Oregon in 2023, that status had been elevated further, as his 86 receptions for 1,182 yards and 10 touchdowns made him an elite pass-catcher. As Tez Johnson comes closer to the 2024 college football season, every step of his heister journey is under sharp focus from scouts and fans.

Expectations rise from all quarters, just what exactly he is going to do in this final collegiate year to help his draft prospects come 2025.