Fanatics Sues Cardinals Receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.

In a high-profile legal battle, sports merchandise giant Fanatics has initiated a lawsuit against Arizona Cardinals rookie Marvin Harrison Jr., alleging breach of contract. The suit, filed on Saturday night in the New York Supreme Court, accuses the wide receiver of failing to honor a multimillion-dollar agreement signed in May 2023.

According to the lawsuit, despite repeated requests from Fanatics, Harrison has not fulfilled his obligations under the contract. Additionally, Harrison has publicly disputed the existence of the agreement, further complicating the dispute.

The contract, details of which remain largely undisclosed due to redactions, reportedly involved Harrison providing autographs, signed trading cards, game-worn apparel, and participating in other marketing initiatives. A source close to the matter revealed to ESPN earlier this month that the deal was valued at no less than $1 million.

Harrison Collection Lawsuit

The litigation also names "The Official Harrison Collection LLC" as a co-defendant, pointing out that Harrison has been selling autographed memorabilia through the entity's website. This online platform offers a range of items, including photographs priced between $99.99 and $149, jerseys for $299.99, and helmets as high as $549.99.

The website notably advertises itself as the exclusive online source for Harrison-signed memorabilia, hinting at upcoming Cardinals merchandise. Fanatics contends that during their agreement's tenure, Harrison received a superior offer from a larger competitor and has been approached by other companies with competing proposals.

The suit alleges that Harrison demanded Fanatics to match or surpass these offers but refused to disclose the specifics of these competing bids to Fanatics. The relationship between Fanatics and Harrison began in 2023 while he was still at Ohio State, where he was one of several prominent student-athletes involved in early licensing agreements with the company.

By March 2023, Fanatics had secured Harrison with a limited promotion and licensing deal, set to conclude in April 2024, just prior to the NFL draft. As negotiations for a more substantial, long-term agreement commenced in April 2023, they were described as "heavily negotiated." Harrison, represented by his father, Hall of Fame wide receiver Marvin Harrison Sr., agreed to a binding term sheet on May 16, 2023, which was finalized shortly thereafter.

Despite these agreements, and payments made to Harrison in August and October 2023, Fanatics alleges that Harrison has consistently refused to meet his contractual responsibilities. The suit also claims that Harrison disclosed confidential contract details to ESPN, further alleging a breach of agreement.