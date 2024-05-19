Cam Heyward's Training Camp Decision Puts Steelers on Notice

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Cam Heyward has announced his decision to skip the team's voluntary organized team activities (OTAs) as he navigates ongoing contract negotiations. This marks a notable shift for the six-time NFL Pro Bowler, who has not missed these sessions during his previous 13 seasons with the Steelers.

At 35, Heyward is in the last year of a four-year contract worth $65.6 million, placing him 18th among NFL defensive tackles in terms of salary. With the contract expiring after this season, Heyward's focus is firmly on securing a new deal that reflects both his contribution to the team and his future aspirations.

"I have always attended these, but at this time, it's just contract negotiations," Heyward explained on his Not Just Football podcast. "I want to be a Pittsburgh Steeler, but we'll see what happens." Heyward emphasized the voluntary nature of OTAs, noting that he remains committed to maintaining his fitness and readiness off the field.

"It’s voluntary, let’s get that straight. I’m working out, I’m doing everything but [going to OTAs]," he stated.

Heyward's Steady Rise

The veteran's career has been distinguished not only by his consistent performance but also by his resilience.

Drafted by the Steelers in 2011 after a standout tenure at Ohio State, where he tallied 163 tackles and 15.5 sacks, Heyward quickly became a cornerstone of Pittsburgh's defence. His early years were marked by durability, playing every game during his first five seasons and helping the team secure multiple 10-win seasons.

However, injuries have played a role in recent years. In 2016, Heyward missed nine games due to a grade 3 pectoral tear but returned the following season to earn Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors, demonstrating his ability to rebound strongly.

Last season, a groin injury sidelined him for six games, impacting his performance and stats. Despite these challenges, Heyward's ambition remains undimmed. "Of course, I want to play; in my mind, I want to play more than just one more season," he shared in January.

"I’ve just got to get healthy first. I was told it was a 12-week process, and we came back in six weeks. I fought the doctors every week because I just wanted to put my hand in that pile." As negotiations continue, the Steelers face a decision on whether to extend Heyward's contract, providing the stability he seeks, or potentially release him to free up significant cap space for the 2024 season. His situation highlights the often complex balance between player loyalty and team strategy in professional sports.