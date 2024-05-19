White House Comments on Invite for Chiefs' Harrison Butker

The status of Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker's White House invitation remains uncertain following his recent controversial remarks, according to White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre. Speaking at a press briefing, Jean-Pierre was queried about Butker's inclusion in the upcoming visit to celebrate the Chiefs' Super Bowl victory, particularly after his polarizing commencement address at Benedictine College.

Jean-Pierre confirmed that the entire Chiefs team is invited to the White House, a longstanding tradition for championship teams. "As is customary, the entire team has been invited," Jean-Pierre stated to a CNN reporter. "I cannot provide specifics on individual attendance or arrangements, but the invitation extends to all team members." The tradition of inviting sports teams to the White House has a rich history, dating back to 1865 when President Andrew Johnson hosted baseball clubs.

This tradition has been upheld by various administrations, including those of John F. Kennedy, Richard Nixon, George W. Bush, and Barack Obama.

Butker's Controversial Speech

However, Butker's attendance has come under scrutiny after his speech at Benedictine College, where he criticized President Joe Biden’s stance on abortion and made contentious comments about the roles of women and diversity initiatives.

Describing Biden’s policies as supporting “the murder of innocent babies,” Butker also suggested women should prioritize motherhood over professional careers and criticized diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts as “tyranny”.

These remarks have sparked backlash from various public figures, including rapper Flavor Flav and “Today” show host Hoda Kotb, as well as fans of Taylor Swift, whom Butker referenced indirectly. The NFL has also distanced itself from Butker’s comments.

Jonathan Beane, the NFL’s Senior Vice President and Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer, emphasized, "His views do not reflect those of the NFL. We remain committed to our values of inclusion, which strengthen our league." Despite the controversy, the White House has deferred the decision of Butker’s attendance to the Chiefs.

"We extend the invitation to the team, and it is up to them to decide who participates," Jean-Pierre reiterated. As the situation unfolds, the focus remains on whether Butker will join his teammates in this ceremonial visit, underscoring the ongoing tension between individual expressions and collective honors in the sports world.