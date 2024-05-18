Taylor Swift Fans Criticize Chiefs Kicker for Controversial Speech Mention

Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker has ignited controversy with his polarizing remarks during a commencement speech at Benedictine College, a Catholic institution in Kansas. Addressing the Class of 2024, Butker's speech included severe criticism of President Joe Biden, LGBTQ+ Pride Month, and the role of women in modern society, igniting a backlash, particularly from fans of pop superstar Taylor Swift.

During his address, Butker decried what he perceives as the erosion of traditional Catholic values, attributing societal issues like abortion and euthanasia to a general disorder he claims is being exacerbated by President Biden’s stance on being pro-choice while Catholic.

His remarks extended into contentious commentary on gender roles, insisting that women should prioritize homemaking over professional ambitions. “Her life truly started when she began living her vocation as a wife and as a mother,” Butker remarked about his own wife, advocating this as a model for the female graduates.

The NFL player did not stop at criticizing societal changes but also attacked the concept of gender diversity and inclusion, which he described as "pushing dangerous gender ideologies onto the youth of America." Butker's speech suggested that true adherence to Catholic values was incompatible with the recognition or celebration of LGBTQ+ rights, exemplified by his critique of Pride Month as a “deadly sin celebration”.

Swift Mention Backlash

However, it was his unexpected mention of Taylor Swift, referred to as “my teammate’s girlfriend,” that particularly stirred discontent. Butker's decision to quote Swift in the midst of his contentious oratory struck many as a tactless attempt to lend credibility to his views.

The reference drew ire across social platforms, with users and Swift fans voicing their outrage. Criticisms ranged from accusations of misogyny to disbelief over his dismissive reference to Swift, a prominent and influential figure in both music and business.

Outsports criticized Butker's mention of Swift, particularly in a context that undermined women's achievements and autonomy. Meanwhile, other comments on social media echoed the sentiment that Butker’s speech was out of touch and offensive, especially when he downplayed the significance of women’s education and professional aspirations.

Despite his prowess as one of the NFL’s leading kickers, having contributed significantly to the Chiefs' recent Super Bowl victories, Butker’s comments at the graduation have overshadowed his athletic achievements.

The backlash reflects a broader societal push against traditional gender roles and for inclusivity, highlighting the delicate balance public figures must maintain when discussing divisive issues.