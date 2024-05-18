Steelers' Ryan Clark Slams NFL for 'Screwing' Pittsburgh, Cites Bias for Cleveland

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been handed a formidable slate for the 2024 NFL season, as unveiled on Wednesday. Rated as the third toughest based on the 2023 win-loss records of their opponents, the Steelers' schedule presents a formidable challenge, especially towards the year's end.

Despite bolstering their roster with strategic offseason acquisitions, the Steelers find themselves facing a daunting array of games as the season progresses. Notably, their divisional battles are delayed until Week 11, piling all crucial AFC North matchups into the season's final stretch.

This scheduling strategy piles on the pressure during the critical playoff push, potentially impacting the team’s postseason aspirations.

Clark Critiques NFL Schedule

Ryan Clark, a former Steelers safety, voiced his displeasure on ESPN's Get Up, questioning the fairness of the schedule.

"Who made this schedule? What dude from Cleveland suddenly got a job in the league office?" Clark remarked humorously yet pointedly. He emphasized the challenging lineup the Steelers face at the season's end, including back-to-back games against high-caliber teams such as the Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, Philadelphia Eagles, and the Kansas City Chiefs—the latter being the reigning Super Bowl champions for the past two years.

The strategic placement of these games has stirred a broader conversation about the fairness and rationale behind the NFL's scheduling decisions. While the league is known for its competitive nature, the specific layout of the Steelers' fixtures has sparked concerns and debates among fans and analysts alike.

Clark further commented on the situation with a mix of humor and critique, highlighting the added difficulties faced by the team. "Coach [Mike] Tomlin has a saying, ‘I try to make things as uncomfortable as possible.’ Well, this year, he won't have to try too hard—the NFL did it for him," he joked.

This year’s schedule does no favors for the Steelers, who face the Ravens followed by a game against the Chiefs on a short week, coinciding with Christmas Day. This is part of what makes the AFC North, recognized as one of the most competitive divisions in football, particularly challenging this year.

Head Coach Mike Tomlin, known for his resilience and never recording a losing season in his 17 years with the Steelers, faces perhaps his toughest test yet. The 2024 season is crucial not only for maintaining his impressive record but also for breaking the team's recent playoff win drought, dating back to 2016.

With mounting pressure and a challenging schedule, the Steelers are under immense pressure to perform, making this season pivotal in defining their legacy and Tomlin’s enduring impact.