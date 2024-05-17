Nikki Glaser Responds to Tom Brady's Roast Regrets

Tom Brady, famed NFL quarterback, recently expressed regret over his participation in Netflix's "The Roast of Tom Brady," a comedic event that left him vowing never to be the focal point of such humor again. The special, which was streamed live, featured a lineup of celebrities including Kevin Hart, Will Ferrell, and Kim Kardashian, who did not hold back in their comedic critique of Brady's illustrious football career and his publicized divorce from Gisele Bündchen.

In a candid revelation during a "The Pivot" podcast episode, Brady shared his mixed feelings about the roast, noting that while he enjoyed being the center of jokes, the impact on his family was unforeseen and regrettable.

He particularly mentioned the discomfort it caused his children, two of whom he shares with Bündchen and another from a previous relationship with actor Bridget Moynahan.

Glaser Challenges Brady

Responding to Brady's reflections, comedian Nikki Glaser, hailed as the "winner" of the roast by "Today" show co-hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager, challenged his afterthoughts in a recent interview.

Glaser suggested that Brady should have anticipated the personal repercussions, saying, "It’s impossible to me that he didn’t consider what could’ve happened." She expressed surprise over Brady's reaction, hinting that the NFL star might have been more prepared had he viewed prior roasts.

During her conversation on "Today," Glaser also touched on the internal agreement among the roasters to avoid mentioning Brady's children, although there were no explicit restrictions on other sensitive subjects. She reflected on the event's impact on her own career, indicating that her visibility has significantly increased since the roast.

Glaser, whose new HBO special "Someday You'll Die" is available on Max, humorously remarked on the newfound need to "dress nicer" due to her increased recognition. "The Roast of Tom Brady" not only offered a night of relentless jokes but also a poignant look into the personal boundaries of public figures.

As Brady contemplates the weight of his public endeavors on his family, Glaser's career ascends, marking her as a standout comedian who can navigate the delicate balance of humor and respect. This event underscores the bittersweet dynamics of celebrity culture, where public figures often face the double-edged sword of public scrutiny and personal vulnerability.