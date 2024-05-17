Sean Payton Criticizes Drew Lock, Highlights Bo Nix's Impact on Broncos

As the Denver Broncos navigate the early stages of their new era under head coach Sean Payton, rookie quarterback Bo Nix is already making waves, signaling a promising future for the team. While it's premature to etch Nix's name among the legendary quarterbacks in Broncos' history, his early performances suggest he is perhaps the most advanced rookie quarterback the franchise has seen in its modern era.

Payton, in a recent discussion about Nix, who is notably his first quarterback selection in the first round, praised the young QB's gameplay with an interesting metaphor: "He had two or three down-the-field throws today.

It’s almost like watching a good golfer. Sometimes when you watch his game over two years, there’s a patience to how he plays. The ball comes out, and—I don’t want to use the term ‘boring,’ that’s not the right term, but [he makes] pretty good decisions.

With each play, the efficiency of how he’s operating, and all of that," Payton remarked via Broncos PR. These comments about Nix's maturity and decision-making on the field are significant, especially when contrasted with remarks from other coaches about their rookie quarterbacks.

For instance, Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo recently noted that their young quarterback, Drake Maye, "has a lot to work on." This juxtaposition underscores the early confidence Payton has in Nix's potential and capabilities.

Lock's Rookie Struggles

Looking back at the Broncos' recent history offers further context. Former head coach Vic Fangio, during Drew Lock's rookie training camp, used a baseball analogy to describe Lock's readiness, stating, "I don’t think he’s far along being a ready NFL quarterback as he could have been.

That’s what I mean when he’s got to get ready. He’s not a quarterback yet. He’s a hard throwing pitcher that doesn’t know how to pitch yet, so the faster he gets that the better off he’ll be and we’ll be," as reported by Broncos PR.

This candid assessment reflects the challenges Lock faced in translating his arm talent into effective play, a stark contrast to Nix’s more polished approach. Lock, despite a promising late debut in 2019, struggled with consistency and control, much like a wild pitcher in baseball—talented, but undisciplined. His inability to refine his mechanics and decision-making ultimately stymied his potential as a starting quarterback.