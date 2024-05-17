Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes Silent as Kicker Harrison Butker Faces Backlash

Amid a mounting backlash following his commencement speech at Benedictine College in Kansas, Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker finds himself at the center of controversy, with star quarterback Patrick Mahomes revealing a distant relationship with his teammate.

During the event, Butker addressed the graduates with remarks that have sparked a significant uproar among advocates and attendees alike. In his 20-minute speech, Butker targeted a range of societal issues, including what he termed "degenerate cultural values" and "dangerous gender ideologies." He specifically addressed the female graduates, asserting that despite potential professional successes, their most crucial roles would likely be as homemakers.

“For the ladies present today, congratulations on an amazing accomplishment. However, I believe that the majority of you are probably most excited about your upcoming marriages and the children you will bring into this world," Butker stated, positioning these roles as paramount over professional aspirations.

Butker Critiques Biden

The kicker did not stop there; he also criticized President Joe Biden and the current U.S. government. Butker challenged the President's actions and statements concerning abortion, especially critiquing his public displays of Catholic faith in conjunction with his pro-choice stance.

“Our own nation is led by a man who is delusional enough to make the sign of the cross during a pro-abortion rally,” he commented. The fallout from Butker's speech was swift and severe. During an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, Mahomes, who has led the Chiefs to three Super Bowl victories, was candid about his relationship with Butker.

“Honestly, I don't talk to Harrison all year long, man. I just let him do his thing,” Mahomes admitted. Despite their lack of personal connection, Mahomes expressed a professional respect for Butker’s abilities on the field, emphasizing his confidence in Butker's kicking precision during critical game moments.

The response on social media and among public figures has been overwhelmingly negative. LGBTQ+ advocacy group GLAAD condemned Butker’s remarks, labeling them as “woefully out of step with modern American views on pride, LGBTQ people, and women’s roles in society”.

Additionally, attendees of the ceremony voiced their displeasure; Susannah Leisegang, a graphic design major, described the speech as diminishing the specialness of the graduation, recalling audible boos from the crowd. Stefanie Hills, a former Chiefs cheerleader, echoed the sentiment on TikTok, criticizing Butker’s repeated admonition to "stay in your lane." As the controversy continues to unfold, the community and fans are left weighing the implications of Butker’s divisive viewpoints against the backdrop of sports and societal values.