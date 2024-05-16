Tom Brady: 'The Greatest Roast of All Time' Impacts His Children

In a candid revelation during his appearance on “The Pivot Podcast,” hosted by Fred Taylor, Ryan Clark, and Channing Crowder, Tom Brady opened up about the unexpected emotional toll of his recent roast event. The episode, which aired on Tuesday, saw Brady reflect on the personal impact of the jocular evening, particularly the discomfort it caused his family due to jokes about his divorce from Gisele Bündchen.

Brady expressed a change of heart about the event, noting, "I loved when the jokes were about me. I thought they were so fun," but he admitted, "I didn’t like the way that it affected my kids." The roast, which frequently referenced his high-profile divorce, seemed to hit a nerve, especially with his children, Benjamin, 14, and Vivian, 11.

Brady and Bündchen, who jointly announced their separation in October 2022, were a central theme throughout the night, often highlighted as Brady stoically sipped his drink.

Brady's Reflective Insight

Reflecting on the evening, Brady shared a poignant moment of realization about the nature of the roast.

"It was the bittersweet aspect of when you’re doing something you think is one way and then all of a sudden you realize I wouldn’t do that again because of the way it affected actually the people I care about the most in the world," he said.

This introspection brought him to a broader conclusion about his role as a father. "It makes you in some ways a better parent going through it because sometimes you’re naïve," Brady added, emphasizing the learning curve involved in parenting.

Brady, renowned for his illustrious 23-year career in the NFL and celebrated as one of the league's most iconic quarterbacks, has amassed seven Super Bowl rings, including six with the New England Patriots and one with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Additionally, he is a five-time Super Bowl MVP and a three-time NFL MVP. Brady initially announced his retirement in February 2022 but made a brief return for another season with the Buccaneers before officially hanging up his cleats last year.

As the roast wrapped up, Brady addressed why he chose to participate in the event, despite the personal challenges it brought. "It’s simple," he stated. "I can take all the hits. I would have done this earlier, but I’ve been too busy winning championships." This statement from Brady underscores his resilience and ability to face challenges, whether on the field or in the personal sphere, highlighting a seasoned champion's journey through fame and family life.