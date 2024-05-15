Frank Gore Jr. Disputes Undrafted Status, Challenges 257 Player Rankings

In the aftermath of the NFL Draft, where 257 players found themselves drafted into the league, one notable name was missing from the list: Frank Gore Jr. Despite not hearing his name called during the draft, the former Southern Miss running back didn't let this setback dampen his spirits.

Instead, he signed with the Buffalo Bills, following in the footsteps of his Pro Bowl father, Frank Gore Sr., who had a brief stint with the team. For Gore Jr., being overlooked in the draft only fueled his determination to succeed in professional football.

Reflecting on the experience, he remarked, "It pushed me a lot." He expressed disbelief that 257 players could be considered superior to him, emphasizing his confidence in his abilities. "There’s no way 257 people are better than me in this draft," Gore Jr.

asserted, as he embraced his new role with the Bills, ready to compete and contribute on special teams.

Gore Sr. Confident

Supporting his son's resilience, Gore Sr. echoed similar sentiments, noting that being underestimated is nothing new for the Gore family.

"Folks slept on my son; they slept on me, too — they'll see," he declared, confident in his son's potential to prove doubters wrong. Despite the initial setback, Gore Jr. is optimistic about his future with the Bills. Drawing on his father's positive experiences with the organization, he highlighted the supportive environment and the dedication of the coaching staff, particularly praising Coach Kelly Skipper's commitment to pushing him to excel.

"[Gore Sr.] said it's great people here," Gore Jr. affirmed, echoing his father's sentiments about the Bills organization. With a track record of success in college football, including earning First-team All-Sun Belt honors and receiving recognition as the offensive MVP in the East-West Shrine Bowl, Gore Jr.

is poised to make an impact as he embarks on his NFL journey. With over 4,000 rushing yards to his name in college, he's ready to prove that his undrafted status is merely a footnote in his path to success.