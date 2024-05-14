Jets Regret Hiring Nathaniel Hackett, Following Broncos' Experience

In their quest to attract quarterback Aaron Rodgers to the Meadowlands, the New York Jets made significant moves in 2023, bringing in several of Rodgers' trusted coaches and players. Among these hires was former offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, who had developed a strong rapport with Rodgers during their time with the Green Bay Packers.

Hackett served as Green Bay's offensive coordinator from 2019 to 2021, during which Rodgers secured back-to-back NFL MVP honors. In 2022, Hackett was appointed head coach of the Denver Broncos. With new ownership and high expectations, Denver aimed to replicate the success stories of Tom Brady and Matthew Stafford, who won Super Bowls after joining new teams.

The Broncos made a high-profile trade for quarterback Russell Wilson, hoping for similar success. However, the 2022 season was a disaster, leading to Hackett's dismissal after a 4-11 start.

Failed Jets Hopes

The Jets were optimistic that Hackett and Rodgers could rekindle their Green Bay magic.

Unfortunately, Rodgers suffered a season-ending injury just four snaps into the season, leaving Hackett to manage an offense led by quarterback Zach Wilson. There are now reports suggesting the Jets have lost confidence in Hackett's ability to run the offense.

According to SNY reporter Conner Hughes, the Jets attempted to hire someone to oversee the offense, effectively diminishing Hackett's role. "The Jets made legitimate attempts this offseason to hire someone who would, essentially, replace Hackett," Hughes wrote.

"That pursuit indicates internal concerns about Hackett’s capability to lead the offense successfully." Looking ahead to the 2024 season, the Jets appear to have a robust offensive lineup. They addressed offensive line issues by signing Tyron Smith and drafting Olu Fashanu.

Additionally, they acquired wide receiver Mike Williams to complement star wideout Garrett Wilson. However, even with a talented roster, success can be undermined by injuries and poor coaching. Hughes further reported instances where Rodgers frequently overruled Hackett's play calls at the line of scrimmage.

"Sources mentioned many instances last summer where Hackett called a play, then Rodgers changed it completely at the line," Hughes noted. "They expect Rodgers to do the same during the regular season." Hackett's coaching skills have been questioned before.

During his tenure in Denver, assistant coach Jerry Rosburg was brought in to handle in-game decisions due to Hackett's poor judgment. Broncos head coach Sean Payton later described Hackett's stint with the 2022 Broncos as "one of the worst coaching jobs in the history of the NFL."