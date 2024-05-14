Kansas City Chiefs WR Rashee Rice Requests Jury Trial in Lawsuit

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice’s attorneys have formally responded to the civil lawsuit filed against him by Edvard Petrovskiy and Irina Gromova. The lawsuit stems from a high-speed crash that occurred in late March involving Rice and his former SMU teammate, Theodore Knox.

Both Rice and Knox are facing potential jail time in addition to the civil lawsuit, with Rice facing eight felony charges related to the incident.

Civil Lawsuit Demands Millions in Damages

According to ESPN's Adam Teicher, Rice and Knox are being sued for $1 million in actual damages and $10 million in punitive damages.

Petrovskiy and Gromova are seeking $71,122.69 in actual damages. The lawsuit details severe injuries, including brain trauma, facial cuts requiring stitches, bruises, disfigurement, and internal bleeding. The plaintiffs are requesting compensation for medical care, physical pain and suffering, loss of earning capacity, mental anguish, and property damage totalling $71,122.69.

Legal Response and Denial of Allegations

On May 9, Rice’s attorneys, Craig A. Capua and Royce West submitted an original answer and general denial to the lawsuit in Dallas County court. They refuted the allegations made by the plaintiffs, stating, "Defendant Rice generally denies each and every, all and singular, the allegations contained in Plaintiff’s Original Petition." Rice's legal team has requested a jury trial and is seeking the lawsuit's dismissal with prejudice.

Judge Ashley Wysocki has scheduled a scheduling conference hearing for July 12.

Rice's Accountability and Continued Participation

In April, Rice publicly acknowledged his role in the crash in a statement on his Instagram story: "I take full responsibility for my part in this matter and will continue to cooperate with the necessary authorities.

I sincerely apologize to everyone impacted in Saturday’s accident." He confirmed his involvement as one of the drivers in the six-vehicle collision. Despite the ongoing legal issues, Rice has continued to participate in offseason workouts with his Chiefs teammates.

The team has stated that Rice will be present during the virtual workouts that began last month.

Additional Investigation

Rice is also under investigation for a separate incident in which he allegedly assaulted a photographer at a club.

According to WFAA Dallas, attorney Royce West defended Rice's character in a press conference, describing him as a young man who made a mistake. "The fact is you got a 23-year-old young man that’s never been in this type of situation," West stated.

As the legal proceedings unfold, Rashee Rice remains active with his team, but the looming investigations and potential legal consequences continue to cast a shadow over his career.