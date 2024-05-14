Deion Sanders Flags Issues Amidst Colorado Football's Transition

Deion Sanders, the head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes, is taking a firm stance as he navigates significant roster changes. Despite losing numerous players this offseason, Sanders remains unperturbed by the departures, which he attributes to underlying issues within the program.

According to 247Sports, Sanders has seen nearly 100 players enter the transfer portal over the past two offseasons. This wave of exits includes notable names like cornerback Cormani McClain and running back Dylan Edwards, both of whom were key recruits in Sanders' first year at Colorado.

However, the coach remains steadfast in his belief that these changes are necessary for the team's long-term success. Addressing the situation, Sanders, 56, acknowledged the challenges posed by the departures but emphasized the importance of finding the right fit for the team.

"There are so many different young men in this building that you got to find a way to get to him," Sanders said during an interview with "The Pregame Show Network." This sentiment reflects his commitment to shaping a cohesive and resilient team, even if it means making difficult decisions.

Coaching Criticism

Among the critics is former safety Xavier Smith, who has openly questioned Sanders' coaching style. In response, Sanders has admitted some responsibility for the current state of the team. "And prayerfully, we could get to all of them and help them in some facet of life, as well as football," Sanders said, underscoring his desire to support his players beyond the field.

However, he also acknowledged that not every player is suited to his coaching approach. "Because you ain’t built for us. You may be built for somebody else, but you’re just not built for us." Sanders elaborated on the issues he sees within the program, citing "dysfunction and disruption" as major impediments.

"I can't have both. I really don't want one of them ... but I can't have both," he stated, highlighting his determination to eliminate negative influences from the team environment. This no-nonsense approach aims to foster a more focused and unified team.

Despite the upheaval, Sanders remains optimistic about the future. He downplayed the significance of the player exits, stating, "I don't think we're losing starting-calibre players, and if we do, we're good. We're making a big deal out of nothing." He expressed confidence in the incoming recruits and the coaching staff's ability to rebuild the team.

Regarding McClain's departure, Sanders conveyed a message of support: "I want the best for [him], man. I really do. I want that kid to soar. I want him to man up. I want him to be the best possible athlete and human being and person that he could possibly be." Sanders emphasized the importance of personal growth and finding the right environment for each player, even if it means parting ways with the program.