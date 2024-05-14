Bears' Caleb Williams Faces Same Issue as Justin Fields in Rookie Minicamp

The Chicago Bears have a new quarterback this offseason, but some familiar issues persist following the rookie minicamp this weekend. Caleb Williams, the team's latest signal-caller, showcased a notable aspect of his passing game that needs significant improvement before the regular season kicks off.

Struggles Over the Middle: A Familiar Tale

One major reason for the Bears moving on from Justin Fields was his difficulties as a passer, particularly when it came to throwing over the middle. Fields was often criticized for his hesitancy in this area.

Dan Wiederer of the Chicago Tribune highlighted this issue, stating, "Fields is seen as overly hesitant on throws across the middle and suffering from what one league source labeled ‘delayed vision’—not getting his eyes to open targets with proper timing and rhythm, instead allowing defensive backs added time to react."

Caleb Williams' Similar Struggles

Unfortunately, Caleb Williams exhibited a similar problem during the rookie minicamp.

Nicholas Moreano of CHGO Sports reported that Williams missed several passes over the middle of the field, noting, "Williams had an overthrow in the back middle portion of the end zone. He tried to target the same area again, but the pass went out of bounds.

Williams was nearly intercepted in the middle portion of the end zone."

A Coachable Prospect

Despite these early struggles, there is hope for Williams. He demonstrated a willingness to learn and adapt during the Bears’ practices.

Moreano observed, "Caleb Williams worked on his play-action rollout with quarterbacks coach Kerry Joseph. For the drill, Joseph directed Williams where to throw while he was in the middle of his rollout. Williams misfired on one of the attempts.

Joseph went over, talked to Williams, and coached him on the mistake. On the next rep, Williams put the ball right where it needed to be."

Looking Ahead

Williams will have another opportunity to refine his skills, particularly his ability to throw over the middle, during the Bears' next series of practices starting on May 20.

It’s important to remember that this was only Williams’ second practice in the NFL. Despite his rookie status, he has already been named the starting quarterback for the upcoming season, which means he will be held to a higher standard than most first-year players.