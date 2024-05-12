Broncos Cut Ties with Former Super Bowl Champion WR

The Denver Broncos have made significant roster adjustments, releasing wide receiver Phillip Dorsett and defensive lineman Rashard Lawrence, as they finalized their undrafted free agent (UDFA) group, bringing the team to the mandated 90-man limit for the offseason.

The cuts were reported by Parker Gabriel of the Denver Post and Mike Klis of 9News. The announcement came as the Broncos introduced their 13-man UDFA class, necessitating the removal of two veteran players to adhere to league requirements.

Dorsett, a former first-round draft pick and nine-year NFL veteran, was released after a brief tenure with the team, which began when he signed a practice squad deal in August last year. At 31, Dorsett's journey through the NFL has seen him play for seven teams, including his short stint in Denver where he participated in only two games during the 2023 season, securing a single reception.

Dorsett's Career Highlights

Dorsett's professional peak occurred during his time with the Indianapolis Colts and the New England Patriots. His most notable year was 2015 when he was traded to the Patriots in exchange for quarterback Jacoby Brissett, after achieving a personal best of 528 receiving yards.

However, his performance has since declined, with his last significant contribution being 257 yards from 20 receptions for Houston in 2022. On the defensive side, the 25-year-old Lawrence has also faced instability, having been associated with five NFL teams since August 2023.

Drafted by the Arizona Cardinals in the fourth round, he initially showed promise, starting 13 games from 2020 to 2022. Nevertheless, Lawrence did not secure a spot on the Cardinals' roster under new management led by Jonathan Gannon and subsequently moved through practice squads with the Miami Dolphins, Carolina Panthers, and Houston Texans, before landing a reserve/futures contract with the Broncos earlier this January.

These roster changes reflect the Broncos' ongoing strategy to shape a competitive team, balancing experienced players with fresh talent from their UDFA pool. As the offseason progresses, the team's management will likely continue to evaluate and adjust their lineup to optimize performance and team dynamics for the upcoming season.