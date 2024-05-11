Jayden Daniels Shines in Commanders' Minicamp Debut

In a modest debut that might not have featured high-octane action, rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels made an indelible first impression during his initial minicamp practice with the Washington Commanders. While the session lasted only an hour—a fundamental exercise intended to acquaint newcomers with the team’s playbook—it was ample time for Daniels to catch the eye of his peers.

Luke McCaffrey, a third-round receiver, was quick to praise the new quarterback, noting, "He’s a stud. I know he's one heck of a quarterback and a lot of fun to play with from a personality standpoint. I've had a blast in these 24 hours with him.

... He's just fun to be around; he's good energy." Ben Sinnott, a second-round tight end acquisition, concurred, highlighting Daniels' undeniable "it" factor. Daniels’ arrival in Washington marks a hopeful turn for a team that has seen a carousel of quarterbacks over the past few years eight different starters in the last four seasons alone, with none holding the position for more than three consecutive seasons since Mark Rypien’s tenure ending in 1993.

Selected with the second overall pick in last month's NFL Draft, Daniels represents the franchise's latest bid to stabilize the quarterback role, which has remained elusive despite multiple first-round attempts in past years.

Daniels' Media Spotlight

The rookie’s first practice drew significant media attention, with around 55 journalists in attendance, a notable increase from usual numbers, as pointed out by a team spokesman. Daniels, donning his bright yellow No.

5 practice jersey, displayed a palpable enthusiasm, frequently seen sharing laughs with coaches and teammates. On the field, he showcased his precision with several deep, accurate passes and exhibited his ability during a 7-on-7 drill, even though one pass required a spectacular one-handed catch by undrafted free agent Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint.

Reflecting on his experience, Daniels shared the surreal moment of wearing his team gear, a childhood dream realized, yet he acknowledged the journey ahead. "Man, it was awesome," he exclaimed, adding that the realization of his long-held aspirations was profound yet he was aware there was much more to achieve.

Sinnott, who had trained with Daniels during the offseason, noted his accuracy and playmaking ability, both on film and in person. “He’s a super talented kid, a great dude I really like to be around and hopefully grow with," Sinnott remarked.

He emphasized Daniels' magnetic personality and the natural leadership that seemed to draw teammates to him. As Daniels looks forward to the upcoming organized team activities (OTAs) with veterans, his focus remains on authenticity and diligent work.

At 23, bridging diverse age groups in the locker room, Daniels is intent on building rapport and proving his dedication. "Just being myself, being a hard worker," he said, emphasizing the importance of genuine interactions and team commitment.