Broncos Cut Ties with Super Bowl-Winning Wide Receiver

The Denver Broncos made some strategic adjustments to their roster this week, confirming the release of two seasoned players as they finalized their 13-man undrafted free agent (UDFA) group. The team's recent actions come in response to the need to pare down their roster to the NFL's 90-man offseason limit.

Veteran wide receiver Phillip Dorsett and defensive lineman Rashard Lawrence were the two players informed of their departures. The decision was reported by Parker Gabriel of the Denver Post and Mike Klis of 9News.

Dorsett's Brief Broncos Stint

Phillip Dorsett, who joined the Broncos on a practice squad agreement in August 2022 after failing to secure a spot on the Las Vegas Raiders' 53-man roster, has had a transient NFL career.

At 31 years old, the former first-round pick has been part of seven NFL teams over his nine-year career. Despite his experience, Dorsett's tenure with the Broncos was brief, featuring participation in just two games during the 2023 season and recording a single reception.

Dorsett's most notable seasons were with the Indianapolis Colts and the New England Patriots. He was traded to the Patriots in a noteworthy 2017 offseason deal that sent quarterback Jacoby Brissett to Indianapolis. During his time with these teams, Dorsett achieved his career-best with 528 receiving yards, a figure he has not approached since.

His stint with the Houston Texans in 2022 yielded 20 catches for 257 yards. On the other side, Rashard Lawrence, aged 25, has also seen considerable movement across the league. The defensive lineman, originally drafted by the Arizona Cardinals in the fourth round, has been with five teams since August 2023 alone.

Despite starting 13 games for the Cardinals between 2020 and 2022, he did not make the cut for Arizona's roster under new coach Jonathan Gannon last year. Lawrence then moved through practice squads for the Miami Dolphins, Carolina Panthers, and Houston Texans before the Broncos offered him a reserve/futures contract in January.

These cuts reflect the Broncos' ongoing strategy to mold a competitive team, aligning their roster with both veteran talent and promising newcomers as they head into the offseason training phase. The team’s management is faced with tough decisions as they balance experience with potential, aiming to build a cohesive and dynamic squad for the upcoming season.