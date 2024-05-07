Can the Patriots Eye Playoffs After Securing Christian Barmore?

The New England Patriots refueled their commitment to defensive excellence with the monumental four-year extension of star tackle Christian Barmore to a total of $92 million. With $41.8 million guaranteed, it's a serious investment by the team in its defensive future.

Barmore was a second-round draft pick of the Patriots back in 2021, but boy, has he made a huge difference on the field. He has 133 tackles and 12.5 sacks in 44 games, but it was the breakout 2023 campaign that elevated him into the top tier of NFL defensive talents.

He finished the year with 64 tackles and 8.5 sacks in 17 games, huge in helping the Patriots' defense to seventh in the league for total yards allowed per game. After a humbling, rookie-contract average of about $2 million per year, Barmore will average a whopping $21 million over the next four years.Add on a massive $31.8 million signing bonus, and he'll be among the highest-paid defensive tackles in the league.

Barmore's Journey: From Disappointment to Stardom

As one considers Barmore's odyssey from Draft Night disappointment to NFL stardom, his agent, Nicole Lynn, says she could not be prouder and more appreciative of her client's perseverance and success.

This monster contract speaks not just of his talent and dedication but the Patriots' commitment to investing in their future. But most importantly, Barmore's contract is the largest in franchise history for any player not named Tom Brady—a signal of investment and loyalty to a new regime for the Patriots.

The future for this defensive star is just around the corner as General Manager Elliot Wolf and Head Coach Jerod Mayo look to secure core talent long term. Further, outside of Barmore, the Patriots have also been very busy keeping people and fortifying the roster through signing wide receiver K.J.

Osborn and extensions of the contracts of wide receivers Kendrick Bourne and tight-end Hunter Henry. Equipped with these new, possibly game-changing investments, the Patriots are poised to really step into a new era of success as they continue to try to reclaim their status as perennial contenders in the NFL.