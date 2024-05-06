Veteran NFL Running Back Retires After Eight Seasons

Duke Johnson, a name synonymous with endurance and dedication in the National Football League (NFL), has officially hung up his cleats. The veteran running back announced his retirement on Sunday through an emotional Instagram post, capping off an impressive eight-season career that spanned four teams.

Johnson's journey in football is one of remarkable persistence and passion. Originating from his collegiate days at the University of Miami, he left an indelible mark by becoming the all-time leading rusher with 3,519 yards.

His exceptional talent was recognized early when the Cleveland Browns drafted him 77th overall in the 2015 NFL Draft. During his tenure with the Browns, Johnson demonstrated his versatility and resilience, becoming a key player for the team.

After his rookie contract concluded, his career took him to several other teams including the Houston Texans, Miami Dolphins, and Buffalo Bills, showcasing his skills across the league.

Johnson's Impressive Stats

In total, Johnson amassed 2,265 rushing yards and scored 11 touchdowns over 532 carries, maintaining an average of 4.3 yards per rush, a testament to his consistency and ability to perform under pressure.

Reflecting on his career, Johnson expressed deep gratitude towards his family, teammates, and coaches. "I never dreamed of being the all-time leading rusher of my dream school or being somewhere on the list of all-time players to come out of South Florida," Johnson shared.

"I just wanted an opportunity to play a game to provide a better life for my family, and I was able to do just that."

He continued by thanking each of the teams he played for, acknowledging their role in his professional journey.

His heartfelt appreciation extended to his fans, mentors, and younger teammates, emphasizing the bonds and lessons that shaped his career. Johnson did not forget to credit his coaches and expressed his profound gratitude towards them for their guidance and support.

In a poignant farewell, Johnson thanked God for his health and the opportunity to pursue his dreams. He highlighted the importance of his family, dedicating his achievements to his wife and son. His sign-off, "GG's in the chat 8 Ball Out," not only marks the end of his NFL chapter but also signifies the impact he hopes to leave beyond the field.

As Duke Johnson steps away from the gridiron, his legacy remains a legacy defined by more than just statistics, but by the inspiration he provided to many, both on and off the field.