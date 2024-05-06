Chiefs Cut Ties with Former Second-Round Wide Receiver

In a strategic reshuffle of their roster, the Kansas City Chiefs have decided to release two wide receivers, including former second-round pick Anthony Miller, and a defensive lineman just before their organized team activities (OTAs) this month.

The cuts come as the Chiefs aim to bolster their lineup for the upcoming NFL season. Anthony Miller, who was drafted by the Chicago Bears in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft, was released before even participating in the OTA practices.

His departure underscores the Chiefs' commitment to refreshing their receiving corps as they prepare for a competitive season.

Additional Roster Cuts

Alongside Miller, the Chiefs also cut ties with Shi Smith, a sixth-round pick by the Carolina Panthers in the 2021 NFL Draft, who like Miller, had signed a reserve/future contract in January.

The defensive end Jordan Smith, drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the fourth round of the same draft, was the third casualty in this recent roster optimization. These roster changes follow a crucial offseason for the Chiefs, who have been actively seeking to strengthen their wide receiver unit.

The need for robust options became pressing given second-year wide receiver Rashee Rice's ongoing legal issues and the decision to decline Kardarius Toney’s fifth-year option. In a proactive move, the Chiefs traded up to select Xavier Worthy with the No.

28 pick in the recent draft, positioning him to play alongside Marquise Brown in what promises to be a dynamic receiving duo. The release of Miller and the other players reflects a broader strategy by the Chiefs to build a team capable of sustaining long-term success.

By prioritizing youth and potential in their selections, the team is clearly focusing on cultivating a strong, cohesive unit that can rise to the challenges of the NFL season. As the Chiefs continue their preparations for the OTAs, these roster moves are indicative of a team that is not afraid to make tough decisions in pursuit of excellence.