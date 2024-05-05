NFL Stars Travis Kelce and Aaron Rodgers Attend Kentucky Derby

Super Bowl champion Aaron Rodgers, a familiar face at the Kentucky Derby, was in attendance yet again to witness the 150th running of this illustrious event at Churchill Downs. Renowned for his performances on the football field, the New York Jets quarterback has also made a name for himself as a regular at one of America’s most celebrated horse races.

Rodgers was seen enjoying the festivities at the Sports Illustrated Revel at the Races party. Notably, he was joined by an impressive lineup of his former teammates, including Devante Adams, AJ Hawke, Jimmy Graham, and David Bakhtiari.

The gathering of such high-profile athletes highlighted the crossover appeal of the Derby, merging the worlds of NFL glory and equestrian prestige.

Kelce's Derby Delight

Adding to the star power, Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce was also spotted at the vibrant event.

The three-time Super Bowl winner took in a performance by the Chainsmokers on the Derby's eve, adding an extra layer of excitement to the pre-race celebrations. On race day, Kelce’s enthusiasm was palpable. Celebrating his first successful bet of the day, he shared his excitement in a video on the Kentucky Derby’s Instagram account, exclaiming his delight at the auspicious start.

“When you show up to the Kentucky Derby and your first bet hits," Kelce remarked, capturing the thrill of the race. The 150th Kentucky Derby, hosted on a crisp Saturday evening at the historic Churchill Downs, continued its tradition as the first leg of the coveted Triple Crown.

The event, held traditionally on the first Saturday of May, not only marks a high point in the racing calendar but also sets the stage for the Preakness and Belmont Stakes. With a field of 20 three-year-olds competing over a demanding 1 ¼-mile course, the stakes were high with a $5 million purse on the line, ensuring a display of top-tier racing talent and heart-pounding action.

This convergence of sports celebrities, thrilling races, and festive celebrations underscored the Kentucky Derby's status as a pivotal social and sporting event, drawing icons from various fields and providing unforgettable moments of victory and camaraderie.