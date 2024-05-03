Saquon Barkley Responds to Giants Fan Over $37.75M Eagles Deal

In one of the least expected but most talked-about moves of 2024 NFL free agency, the New York Giants' Pro Bowl running back Saquon Barkley has left his alliance after six seasons to join the corps of the Philadelphia Eagles.

This strategic switch, the latest of a slew of offseason moves, furthers one of the NFL's strongest teams and cements a new chapter in Barkley's storied career. The Eagles, in typical fashion, immediately signed him for three years at $37.75 million once the news broke.

They are said to be very aggressive in signing key players to big contracts. This is just their latest plan to keep them in competition in the league. However, the move has not gone down well with part of his fans. Barkley's exit came days after another Giants player, Xavier McKinney, who had left for Green Bay Packers, further angering Giant fans.

Giants fans have not been too happy with Barkley; a couple of posts in social media sites, particularly on X, have even called him out to say he has left them.

Barkley Sets Record Straight

Addressing the discontent head on, Barkley recently replied to a fan who said he was "bailin on New York" with a very precise X-word correction.

"Let me educate some of you fans here… I can’t bail or become a traitor if I never got an offer to come back," Barkley stated, underscoring that his move was a professional decision influenced by the lack of an offer from the Giants.

"So I went to the organization I felt that was the best and after already being here for a month man I’m excited to be an Eagle! Go birds," he added, affirming his enthusiasm for his new team. The dialogue between Barkley and the fans has been intense.

Barkley, along with his new teammate A.J. Brown—who recently secured a three-year, $96 million extension, making him the highest-paid wide receiver in terms of annual average value—attended Game 6 of the Knicks-Sixers NBA playoff series.

Despite the Knicks' narrow victory over the Sixers, Barkley faced criticism for his apparent ongoing loyalty to New York, to which he lightheartedly replied, "It’s been two months… lol no way ya can still be this mad!

Mf can’t even go to a basketball game." The controversy has even drawn remarks from Giants legend Tiki Barber, who ominously noted that Barkley was "dead" to Giants fans, a comment to which Barkley sharply retorted, "You been a hater since I got to New York ...

don't smile in my face when you see me." This high-profile move continues to stir a mix of emotions and discussions among fans and pundits alike, highlighting the often turbulent nature of NFL free agency and the deep loyalties that bind players to their fans and cities.

As Barkley settles into his role with the Eagles, only time will tell how this bold career move will pan out in the seasons to come.