Former Colorado Player Cut by Deion Sanders' Team

Bishop Thomas, once a standout defensive force for the Colorado Buffaloes, finds himself navigating the tumultuous waters of college football once more as he enters the transfer portal for the second time. His departure from the team follows his recent release, a decision prompted by a series of clashes with the coaching staff, culminating in his expulsion for team rule violations in late February, marking the end of the 2023 season.

Thomas, who made the leap from Florida State to Colorado, was heralded as a defensive linchpin with promising NFL potential, especially under the mentorship of Deion Sanders, the iconic NFL figure turned head coach. His journey unfolded under the watchful eye of the Amazon Prime series 'Coach Prime,' which chronicled his endeavors and the anticipation surrounding his impact on both his personal performance and the Buffaloes' defensive prowess.

Joining a cadre of Florida State transfers including Travis Jay, Omarion Cooper, Derrick McLendon, and Brendan Gant, Thomas' stint with the Buffaloes showcased glimpses of his talent, contributing significantly in nine games last season.

Thomas Pursues Fresh Start

However, despite his efforts on the field, tallying six tackles and two fumble recoveries in 117 defensive snaps, Thomas now seeks greener pastures, aiming for a fresh start elsewhere. Under the helm of Deion Sanders, the Colorado Buffaloes have undergone a significant transformation, witnessing an unprecedented exodus of over 70 players entering the transfer portal.

This mass departure signals a profound shift in the team's composition as Sanders embarks on a mission to rejuvenate the roster. Renowned for his candid demeanor, Sanders wasted no time imprinting his vision upon assuming leadership, initiating a rapid transition towards a roster reflective of his tenure at Jackson State.

His strategic maneuvering underscores a deliberate effort to mold the team in his image, fostering a culture of excellence and resilience. With each player departure, Sanders paves the way for new recruits who align with his coaching philosophy and possess the skill sets necessary to propel the Buffaloes to success.

As the team undergoes this metamorphosis under Sanders' guidance, anticipation mounts for the dawn of a new era in Colorado football.