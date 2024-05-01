Travis Kelce Talks Brother's Influence After Landing $34.25M Chiefs Extension

Travis Kelce has helped cement his status as the top-paid tight end in the NFL after he signed a lucrative 2-year, $34.25 million extension with the Kansas City Chiefs. He not only writes another record but also shows a family bond with his brother, Jason Kelce, being one of the top earners in the league.

During a heartfelt episode of their joint podcast, Travis acknowledged the profound influence his brother has had on his career. "This is just following your footsteps again," he confessed, referencing Jason's previous status as the highest-paid center.

Their sibling rivalry and support have been a cornerstone of Travis's journey to NFL stardom.

Guided by Brotherhood

The path to professional football was shaped significantly by Jason's mentorship. Travis chose to attend the same university as his brother and only rekindled his rapport with the coaching staff through Jason's timely interventions.

When the time came for NFL drafts, Chiefs' coach Andy Reid, who had previously coached Jason at the Philadelphia Eagles, consulted him before deciding to bring Travis on board. This move set Travis on a trajectory mirroring his brother’s, marked by exemplary skill and dedication that suggests a future Hall of Fame induction.

Upon signing the extension, Travis expressed his gratitude on the "New Heights" podcast, particularly thanking Chiefs' general manager Brett Veach, president Mark Donovan, and coach Andy Reid. "Big Red, I love you big guy," he exclaimed with affection.

He also thanked Clark Hunt, the whole Hunt family, for the family-type support that had made Kansas City feel like home. After 12 years with the Chiefs, Travis spoke of great thankfulness toward the community and the organization's generosity.

As he looks forward to the next two years under this new contract, he remains excited yet uncertain about the long-term future, acknowledging the realities of aging in a high-impact sport. This deal not only rewards Travis Kelce's exceptional contributions to the Chiefs but also highlights the significant role of familial guidance in shaping athletes' careers, setting a profound example of brotherly influence in professional sports.