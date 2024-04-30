Chiefs Draft Travis Kelce's Successor Amid Retirement Buzz

The Kansas City Chiefs, current holders of the Super Bowl title, have strategically drafted Jared Wiley, a player many are calling the 'clone' of their star tight end Travis Kelce, signaling a forward-thinking approach as Kelce's illustrious career approaches its twilight.

In the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, the Chiefs selected Wiley, a tight end from TCU, using their No.131 overall pick. Despite limited action in the initial rounds of the draft making just two selections Chiefs General Manager Brett Veach was active on Day Three, utilizing five picks to strategically enhance the team's roster.

Wiley, who spent his initial college years at Texas before transferring to TCU, has had a notable collegiate career, catching 90 passes for 1,013 yards and 15 touchdowns across five seasons. His performance peaked during his senior year in 2023, grabbing 47 receptions for 520 yards and leading all FBS tight ends with eight touchdowns, earning first-team All-Big 12 honors.

Wiley’s metrics and performance at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis mirrored those of Kelce when he entered the league in 2013. Now at 34, Kelce has set multiple NFL records and remains a dominant force in the league, recognized as a four-time First-team All-Pro and a nine-time Pro Bowler.

Wiley's Red Zone Promise

The addition of Wiley is seen as a strategic move to maintain a high-caliber receiving threat, especially in critical red zone situations. Post-draft, Wiley expressed his confidence in his ability to perform under pressure.

"I felt like that was a spot this past year where I really made my money, so to speak," Wiley stated in a Zoom interview with journalists. "I'm excited for an opportunity like that and I'm definitely going to make the most of it." The Chiefs have also been active in free agency, acquiring Irv Smith Jr.

and positioning Noah Gray as the team’s second-choice tight end. Coach Andy Reid’s innovative offensive strategies often utilize multiple tight ends, setting the stage for Wiley to make an immediate impact. Wiley, enthusiastic about joining one of the NFL’s most dynamic offenses, remarked, "You know they're a super explosive offense.

They're really fun to watch, a big play offense, and like I said earlier, (they have) the best quarterback in the NFL, some of the best receivers in the NFL, the best tight end in the NFL." The Chiefs' draft strategy also included other offensive talents such as Xavier Worthy, a wide receiver from Texas picked in the first round, and offensive tackle Kingsley Suamataia in the second round, further reinforcing their roster as they aim for continued dominance in the league.

Wiley concluded, "Just watching their offense and how they operate and how they move, it's so exciting to watch week in and week out, and I'm really excited to be able to be a part of that." This selection not only prepares the Chiefs for future challenges but also keeps their offensive machinery well-oiled and formidable.